Jane Irene Schroeder Dennison

Jane Irene Schroeder Dennison (7/26/1938 - 3/15/2022)

Jane was born July 26, 1938, in Kalispell, Montana to John and Marie Schroeder.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband George after 62 years of marriage, her parents, and her twin sister. She is survived by two sons, Robert and Rick, their spouses, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren, one sister and one brother.

Jane spent her childhood in The Flathead Valley. She and George, along with their two young sons moved to Miles City, Montana in 1958. In 1960 they moved to Missoula, Montana and later in 1963 moved to Seattle, Washington where George pursued his Ph. D. Jane earned her B.S. in Business Administration later. They moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas in 1967 for a year, back to Seattle in 1968, and then to Ft. Collins, Colorado in 1969. After spending 17 years in Ft. Collins at Colorado State University, they moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan for three years. In 1990 they made their final move back to Missoula when George became President of The University of Montana.

Jane worked at The University of Washington, The University of Arkansas, Colorado State University, and volunteered at The University of Montana Alumni Center.

She enjoyed watching sports, traveling, golf, and the interactions with the University of Missoula community.

Private services will be held later.