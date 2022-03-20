Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jane Irene Schroeder Dennison
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022

Jane Irene Schroeder Dennison

Jane Irene Schroeder Dennison (7/26/1938 - 3/15/2022)

Jane was born July 26, 1938, in Kalispell, Montana to John and Marie Schroeder.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband George after 62 years of marriage, her parents, and her twin sister. She is survived by two sons, Robert and Rick, their spouses, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren, one sister and one brother.

Jane spent her childhood in The Flathead Valley. She and George, along with their two young sons moved to Miles City, Montana in 1958. In 1960 they moved to Missoula, Montana and later in 1963 moved to Seattle, Washington where George pursued his Ph. D. Jane earned her B.S. in Business Administration later. They moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas in 1967 for a year, back to Seattle in 1968, and then to Ft. Collins, Colorado in 1969. After spending 17 years in Ft. Collins at Colorado State University, they moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan for three years. In 1990 they made their final move back to Missoula when George became President of The University of Montana.

Jane worked at The University of Washington, The University of Arkansas, Colorado State University, and volunteered at The University of Montana Alumni Center.

She enjoyed watching sports, traveling, golf, and the interactions with the University of Missoula community.

Private services will be held later.


Published by Missoulian on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We are sad to learn of Jane´s passing. We have so many wonderful memories with she and George during the years we lived in Missoula. They all come rushing back when we read news like this. Jane was a wonderful person and friend.
Joyce and Larry Morlan
Friend
March 21, 2022
Miss Jane will be missed more than words can express. I loved her conversations and am so grateful to have crossed paths with this wonderful human being! She loved her family so much and was so dang proud of each of them! Rest In Peace, you deserve it!
Krista Hill
Friend
March 21, 2022
Jane Dennison was a most thoughtful individual. We shared a "volunteer desk" at the Alumni Office at the University of Montana. She was always most gracious.
Don Kinney
March 21, 2022
Jane was a very sweet lady, she was a joy to be around I very much enjoyed helping her. She raised two very Good sons that were greatly loved by their mother.
Janice Brothers
Other
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results