Jane Sessions Trexler

Hamilton - Jane Sessions Trexler was born August 14, 1935, in Syracuse, UT to Perry and Ida Sessions. The family moved to Bynam, MT where she finished the 8th grade. She attended high school in Choteau, MT., where she met, fell in love, and later married Cliff Trexler.

After college, Cliff taught 3 years at Noxon, MT and they then moved to Victor, MT., where they raised their 3 children. They bought a small ranch and raised purebred Shorthorn cattle. Jane was an active ranch worker and 4-H leader.

They bought Alex's Saddle Shop in Hamilton in the early 80's. After three years, Cliff resumed his real estate business and Jane managed the store, Cliff's Corral. She converted to Western gifts and had it for 35 years, retiring in 2019.

She made many friends and enjoyed visiting with them.

On September 17, 2021, she passed away in her sleep at home with family.

Jane is survived by her husband, Cliff; son, Larry (Peggy), son, Dan (Corrie) and daughter, Debora (Gary); 7 grandkids, 14 great grandkids; 2 sisters and a brother.

Jane was a kind and gentle lady and will be sorely missed.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton. Urn placement will follow at the Victor Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com