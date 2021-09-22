Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jane Sessions Trexler
FUNERAL HOME
Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel
1010 West Main Street
Hamilton, MT

Jane Sessions Trexler

Hamilton - Jane Sessions Trexler was born August 14, 1935, in Syracuse, UT to Perry and Ida Sessions. The family moved to Bynam, MT where she finished the 8th grade. She attended high school in Choteau, MT., where she met, fell in love, and later married Cliff Trexler.

After college, Cliff taught 3 years at Noxon, MT and they then moved to Victor, MT., where they raised their 3 children. They bought a small ranch and raised purebred Shorthorn cattle. Jane was an active ranch worker and 4-H leader.

They bought Alex's Saddle Shop in Hamilton in the early 80's. After three years, Cliff resumed his real estate business and Jane managed the store, Cliff's Corral. She converted to Western gifts and had it for 35 years, retiring in 2019.

She made many friends and enjoyed visiting with them.

On September 17, 2021, she passed away in her sleep at home with family.

Jane is survived by her husband, Cliff; son, Larry (Peggy), son, Dan (Corrie) and daughter, Debora (Gary); 7 grandkids, 14 great grandkids; 2 sisters and a brother.

Jane was a kind and gentle lady and will be sorely missed.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton. Urn placement will follow at the Victor Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Daly-Leach Chapel
1010 W. Main St., Hamilton, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am sad to hear of an old and dear friend losing the love of his life. Cliff was a Godsent to Charles and I when we lived in Victor as his neighbor, the Hamilton where we used his real estate services a couple of times. I never met his wife, but I know she was a fine person by the way he spoke if her.
Dayle Langley
October 12, 2021
So very sorry to see that Jane passed away, Cliff. We will really miss our Sunday get togethers next summer, for sure. Thoughts & prayers to you and your family. Know that she will be missed.
Don & Laura Schrock
Friend
October 1, 2021
Cliff & familie - My deepest & heartfelt sympathy.
Selma Durbin
September 29, 2021
Oh Gosh. Jane was a sweet and kind lady and loved her smile. RIP Jane
Tracy Wood
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results