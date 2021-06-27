Janelle Elizabeth Patterson

MISSOULA - Beloved sister Janelle Elizabeth Patterson, 60, of Missoula, passed away unexpectedly in her home on June 6th.

Janelle was born in Missoula to George and Bernice Patterson on December 11th, 1961. The youngest and only girl after a line of sons. She grew up on the family ranch west of town and loved her 4 H animal projects. I think she learned to drive a tractor before anything else. Sometimes a rough life for an only sister but we took care of her.

She graduated from Hellgate High School in 1979 with honors and started her own life as farming was not in her future. Janelle graduated from Drake University with a degree in journalism, got marries and lived in Soccoro, New Mexico and worked as a journalist at a large newspaper.

She had been diagnosed wit a mental illness in her 30s and eventually moved back to Missoula for professional care. Our mother's unwavering devotion and dedication took years finding doctors and meds to cause Janelle's life to be stabilized. Family help and understanding is crucial not just for my sister but for all the unique and special people in our lives. God bless you Janelle.

Janelle has worked several part time jobs over the years and volunteered at the Missoula Food Bank and at the W.M. Mental Health Center. Lived on her own for 25 years, bakes, managed her money and drove and loved her Kitty cat. I am quite proud on my sister. Mom and Janelle were life long members of the First Baptists Church and she enjoyed picnics, potlucks at our ranch and at our church.

She sand in the choir and enjoyed Sunday school. Every once in a while I could catch her eye when she was singing, and make a funny face, and of course she would tell mom!! Also loved rides with mom and dinner, birthdays, and Christmas services. She loved going in the boat at Flathead and buying cherries.

Survivors include her brother Robert, niece MiLynn and family and 3 nephews Scott, Seth and Shaun Patterson and families.

Individual grave side visits and prayer are welcome at your convenience at Sunset Memorial Cemetery on Mullan Road.

Special thanks to staff at W.M. Mental Health Center for years of support and understanding. You enriched Janelle's life in a positive way. Friends from our church, flowers, cards and prayers were greatly appreciated. Also thanks to Sgt Jerry Odlin and his male co worker, Missoula Police, for your determination, thoughtfulness and sincere and kind words and deeds.

I miss you my baby sister.