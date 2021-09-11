Janet Woolsey Meisinger Nicholas

Janet Woolsey Meisinger Nicholas was born in Missoula, Montana on July 28, 1951. She passed into God's hands on August 24, 2021 in northeast Texas, where she lived for many years.

Janet is survived by her husband, Don Nicholas, daughters Tamara and Gentry, step-daughter Angela, and five grandchildren. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Eileen Woolsey, and her brother Wayne.

Janet was a bright shining light in everyone's life. Her bubbly personality and "Never Met a Stranger" demeanor endeared her to her family, friends and most everyone she touched. This is evidenced by her being a Mary Kay Cosmetics Consultant in the early seventies in Montana to having built and owned an RV Park years later in Texas.

Janet loved gatherings with family and friends enjoying food, stories, laughter, and just being together. In her honor, a Celebration of Life will be held in Mineola, Texas on October 3, 2021. It will be at the Mineola Nature Preserve. The casual setting will be from 2-5 pm and you can come and go at your leisure.