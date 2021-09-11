Menu
Janet Woolsey Meisinger Nicholas
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021

Janet Woolsey Meisinger Nicholas

Janet Woolsey Meisinger Nicholas was born in Missoula, Montana on July 28, 1951. She passed into God's hands on August 24, 2021 in northeast Texas, where she lived for many years.

Janet is survived by her husband, Don Nicholas, daughters Tamara and Gentry, step-daughter Angela, and five grandchildren. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Eileen Woolsey, and her brother Wayne.

Janet was a bright shining light in everyone's life. Her bubbly personality and "Never Met a Stranger" demeanor endeared her to her family, friends and most everyone she touched. This is evidenced by her being a Mary Kay Cosmetics Consultant in the early seventies in Montana to having built and owned an RV Park years later in Texas.

Janet loved gatherings with family and friends enjoying food, stories, laughter, and just being together. In her honor, a Celebration of Life will be held in Mineola, Texas on October 3, 2021. It will be at the Mineola Nature Preserve. The casual setting will be from 2-5 pm and you can come and go at your leisure.


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Mineola Nature Preserve
Mineola, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ken from Mont
September 23, 2021
Your family had a wonderful person in and out. God has received another angel to oversea us. Missed her before but this was a a complete shock. God bless you all and wish I could be there.
Ken Thomas
Other
September 20, 2021
We are so sorry to hear that Jan is no longer with us and her loving family and friends. What a joy it is, though, to know we will see her in Heaven someday. She was always the shining light at any gathering and was so kind and sweet with everyone. She will be missed!!! Love to Don and family. You are in my and Tim's thoughts and prayers.
Sonja Rosson (Tim Pippin's mom)
Friend
September 18, 2021
My sympathy to Don and the family. She was a real sweetheart.
Tim Pippin
Friend
September 16, 2021
I knew Jan when we stayed at Somewhere RV Park several times. She was such fun and always so helpful. My sympathy to all of her family.
Earlene Brown
Friend
September 15, 2021
Sorry for your loss! I enjoyed my time at Somewhere RV park and Sparkie and I would visit Jan and Don in the office. Sparkie loved visiting with them cause they always had some treats for him!
DD DuBose
September 14, 2021
