Janice White

Janice White 85, entered new life on May 31, 2021, at her home in Stevensville, MT.

Janice Marlene Neal arrived Feb. 2, 1937. The auburn-haired beauty with stunning cornflower blue eyes was the 4th child of fifteen children that were born to Bruce & Lima Neal of Augusta, MT. Her childhood was spent on her parent's homestead at the base of Castle Mountain along the Sun River, where she loved to fish and hunt arrow heads. She graduated from Augusta High School in 1955. Soon after graduating, she moved to Missoula where she first worked as an advertising type setter. She later worked for Osco Drug as the Head Cosmetologist.

In 1957 she married Donald White a young farrier also from Augusta who worked as a ranch hand for Oral Zumwalt. Jan soon found herself riding the famed White Horses in the grand openings for many a KO Rodeo.

In 1960 their only child a daughter Laurie was born. The family soon moved to a small ranch in Florence where they raised AQHA horses and cattle. Then in1978 another move to Corvallis were Don and Jan overseen the Bitterroot River Ranch until their retirement. At retirement the couple move to their beloved log home Southeast of Stevensville.

Jan was also an accomplished outdoor and wildlife artist having created over a thousand beautiful oil paintings. She frequently displayed and sold her work at the C M Russel Show & Action by invitation. Her love for gardening was well known and her Roses and Peonies were second to none.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Don, her parents Bruce and Lima Neal, 4 siblings Lavonne, Lorene, Billie, Peggy and 7 half brothers and sisters Caroline, Bob, Sam, Dan, Harold, John, Marion. She is survived by her daughter Laura (John) McCarthy, grandson Mac (Faith) McCarthy, great grand daughter Veda, brothers Chuck (Sandy) Neal, Dick, Lloyd, Dale, Kent. And sisters Bonnie Jo, Linda, and many nieces and nephews.

Jan's ashes will join Don's in the quaking aspens & glacier lilies. No services are planned. Should you wish to remember her the family asks that donations be made in her name to the "Augusta Area Museum". 135 Fleming St. Augusta MT. 59410