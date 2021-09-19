Menu
Jasmine V. Clausen
1986 - 2021
BORN
1986
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Jasmine V. Clausen

Jasmine V. Clausen, 35, passed away on September 12, 2021. She was born on April 6, 1986 to Dan and Ladonna Froehlich. Jasmine graduated from the University of Montana. On July 20, 2008, she married Erik Clausen, and they had three beautiful children together. Jasmine loved music and dancing, gardening with her family, going on hikes, traveling, sewing and cross stitch, and she loved all kinds of crafting with her kids. Jasmine's main focus was always family and friends. She would do anything to help those around her and loved with all her heart.

She is survived by her husband, Erik Clausen, and children Ezra, Jasper, and Ella.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, September 20th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home, gardencityfh.com.


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway, Missoula, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Garden City Funeral Home
