Jay Hagen Gilliland
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

Jay Hagen Gilliland

On June 1st, 2021 with heavy hearts, we said good-bye to our dear sweet husband, father, PAPA, and friend, Jay Hagen Gilliland. Jay passed peacefully at home with his forever wife and best friend by his side after a five-month battle with cancer.

Jay was born on February 18th, 1948 in Carrington, North Dakota to Dr. Robert Gilliland and Dorothy (Hagen) Gilliland. Later, his family moved to Dickinson, North Dakota where Jay was raised and educated. In January of 1968, Jay enlisted in the United States Army, he was honorably discharged two years later.

On June 24th, 1972 Jay married the love of his life Carol (Even) Gilliland. They started their lives together in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In 1976, Jay earned his business degree from the University of South Dakota.

In 1986, while working for Bristol Labs, Jay and his family were transferred to Missoula, Montana where they raised their two children. He retired from Western Interstate in 2010.

Jay and Carol spent much of their retirement on the golf course, wintering in Mesquite, Nevada, trips to Hawaii with the family and many trips to Seattle to spend time with their two granddaughters.

Jay is preceded in death by his parents; his sister Roberta Miller; brother-in law, Ernie Miller; his brother, Tom Gilliland; and Father-in-Law, Carl Even. He is survived by his wife Carol, Missoula; son Jay Robert (Sarah) Gilliland, Seattle, WA; daughter Erica (Patrick) Ashman, Seattle, WA; granddaughters: Ella Ashman and Caroline Gilliland, Seattle, WA; mother-in-law Bernadette Even, Sioux Falls, SD. He will also be missed by many loving in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Never one to stay too long at social gatherings (unlike his wife) Jay was notorious for his discreet departures. As in life, when the time came, he made his signature and final "Irish Good Bye", knowing that the party would carry on.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 16th at 11:00 am at St. Francis Xavier Church in Missoula, Montana. Following, friends and family are invited to Red's Bar to honor Jay's memory.



Published by Missoulian from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
16
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Francis Xavier Church
Missoula, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Carol, I am so very sorry about Jay's passing. You two were meant to be together. I loved seeing the love you had for each other. You were so perfect together. It is a difficult journey being the surviving spouse, but you are strong, resilient, and surrounded by dear friends and family. I am so very happy that I knew the two of you and I loved you both very much. My love and prayers are with you Carol. Stacey
Stacey Sandvig Sanders
August 16, 2021
Deb Gilliland
July 16, 2021
I was so sad when I read Jays obituary. He was such a wonderful person and have many so great memories of laughs at the ball park. Carol, JayBob and Erica, my prayers are with you and your families. I am stunned and heartbroken.
Jo Ann Bender
Other
June 21, 2021
The world just got a little bit darker. Carol our hearts are so full for you and the kids. We loved Jay. If he couldn´t make a person laugh no one could. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Joe and Sharon Grutsch
Friend
June 20, 2021
A fine man who raised two fine children. May he rest in peace.
Pete Hamper
Friend
June 20, 2021
