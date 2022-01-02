Jeanne Denise "Denny" Kesselring Guenzler

Florence - On December 12, we lost a kind, truly tender and radiant soul when Jeanne Denise "Denny" Kesselring Guenzler, quietly became an angel at her Florence home. Denny fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer and dementia. Denny's love and compassion will be missed by all of those lucky enough to have known her.

Denny was born on March 28, 1950 in Hackensack New Jersey to parents George and Eleanor (Lee) O'Leary Kesselring. Denny attended school on Long Island, New York and graduated from Harbor High School in 1968.

Denny spent the next years of her life traveling the country in a VW van with her beloved friend Joyce and trusty guard dog Tobias. From New York to Florida to California to Colorado, Denny's infectious smile, outgoing personality and tender heart won her many friends along the way. It was in Steamboat Springs, Colorado where she met the love of her life Fredrick C. Guenzler, who Denny has always affectionately referred to as Freddy Carl. Freddy and Denny were married on April 7, 1979 and continued to travel the country for Fred's construction work before settling together in Montana in 1989 with sons in tow.

In the early 90s Denny began her Sunrider business. It was through the development of her small business that Denny met many lifelong friends, traveled the world, mentored many and built a career that allowed her to be home most of the time with her family.

Denny was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She put the needs of others before her own, her generous spirit was contagious and she would light up every room she entered. You could always count on Denny for a positive word of encouragement or a strong hug. It was the love of family and simple moments in life that brought Denny the greatest joy. It's those simple moments Denny would want her loved ones to cherish in her memory.

Denny was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother Doris; her son David Wayne Theirwechter and her in-laws. Denny is survived by her husband of 43 years Fred; her son Ben, wife Katie, children Jackson and Brooklyn; son Casady, wife Kate, children Gabriel, Michael and Eloise; a sister Karen Kesslering Hassan, husband Pete; nephew Steven, his wife Samantha, children Kendall and Emerson; nephew Danny; sister-in-laws: Helen Steele, Jerri Pohl (Eric), Angie Whenry (Jim) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Denny's life will be celebrated on January 8, 2022 at Florence Carlton Church at 11 am. In the words of Denny, "Blessins' and angels all around you." Condloences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com