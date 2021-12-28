Menu
Jerold Lee Armstrong
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021

Jerold (Jerry) Lee Armstrong

Jerold (Jerry) Lee Armstrong, 90, graduated to heaven on December 23, 2021. He was born on April 6, 1931 in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He spent some of his younger years living in Billings and Butte. He later moved to Missoula and met the love of his life Dawn Powell. They were married on October 1, 1949. Jerry spent the next 72 years being the best husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather anyone could ask for.

Jerry worked as a mechanic at several service stations in Missoula. From 1966 to 1981, Jerry owned and operated his Union 76 service station in Missoula. He then changed careers and went into car sales working for Peterson Motors and later University Motors until his retirement in 1996. It was his sense of humor, honesty and work ethic that made him successful in life. Although he is sadly missed, our hearts are comforted knowing because of his personal relationship with our Lord and Savior, he is now in a much better place.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Billie and son Ron. Jerry is survived by his wife Dawn, brothers Pepper and Rod, son Ron's wife April Armstrong, son Randy (Jan) Armstrong, son Keith (Cheryl) Armstrong, daughter Kathy (Keith) Tripp, son Jerry (Kathy) Armstrong, many grandchildren, many great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

His family will have a celebration of life at an undetermined time. Jerry's family would like to recognize the loving care he received from the wonderful staff of the "Pearl" wing at the Village Health Care Center.


Published by Missoulian on Dec. 28, 2021.
Peace and strength to your family. Jerry was one of the nicest guys I have ever met. I have great memories of hanging out at the station. Jerry offering guidance in a humorous sometimes subtle way.
Bob Hayes
December 29, 2021
