Jerry Allen Buck Sr.

Jerry Allen Buck Sr. returned to Our Heavenly Father and his loving friends and family that have passed before him, on March 12th, 2022. He fought a good fight down here in many ways!

Thank you, Dad, Grandpa, Brother and Friend for teaching us to make the best out of life and reminding us to always be forgiving! You will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved you!

HE WAS AND IS:

He was a fighter and a lover

He was strong and fragile

He was stubborn and forgiving

He was hard and tender

He was a learner and a teacher

He was a taker and a giver

He was a sinner and forgiven!

All are welcome to join us in celebration of his life and his return into the arms of Jesus Christ.

May 21st, 2022 at The community Center in Alberton, MT. Questions or comments: [email protected]