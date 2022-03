Jerry "Doc"Cockrell

Stevensville - Jerry "Doc"Cockrell, 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at his home in Stevensville. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Sunnyside Cemetery in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com