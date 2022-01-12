Jerry Wustner

MISSOULA ~ Jerry Wustner, 71, of Missoula passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at his home in Missoula.

He was born March 16, 1950 in England to Frances Josephine Devine. He moved with his mother to Montana in 1954. He attended St. Anthony's Grade School and Loyola High School in Missoula.

After High School he enlisted in the Navy and after his discharge from the Navy he worked at several television stations in Alaska and Montana. While working for the local television station in Butte, Montana he met his wife Brenda while working at a wrestling match. The two were married in 1982 and had two children Jessica and Anthony. Jerry also has a daughter Angelia from a prior marriage.

Brenda and Jerry moved from Butte, Montana to Colorado Springs for a while and Jerry attended Colorado Technical University. Jerry and Brenda then moved from Colorado to Missoula and were married until Brenda passed away in May 2015.

While living in Butte Jerry served for a time as the conductor for Fraternal Order of Eagles.

He was a good athlete and an exceptional baseball player. As did many kids his age he dreamed of one day playing professional baseball. He also loved football and he was a huge Denver Broncos fan.

Growing up in Montana, Jerry loved the outdoors and took a number of family trips including a memorable trip with many family members to Lewis & Clark Caverns. Many times he skippered a small boat on Flathead Lake on fishing trips with his younger brothers in tow.

He loved Rock and Roll music and played the guitar. He usually had the best stereo equipment. He was also a Rock history buff and knew countless stories about different Rock and Roll Icons.

Jerry is survived by his two daughters Angelia Warnken and Jessica Wustner and his son Anthony Wustner, brothers Bertram and Patrick Wustner and grandsons Mason Anthony Wustner, Ryker and Gunner Schalter.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 18 at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com.