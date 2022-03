Please accept my condolences as you live and grieve thru this time. There is no pain that cuts as deep as the loss of a child... Our children are a part of our own identity...as we talk and hope for our children when our relationship is new...as we bond and look forward to their birth. Tho we don't know them before they're born...we dream about who they'll become. We impart our values, our beliefs, our love as they grow to become who they are. All of those things were made whole in Jesse. When we lose a child, we lose so much of ourselves...our identity...our future. My heart aches as I write this, for your family. I remember meeting you both before your babies were even a twinkle in your eyes. Its feels like a lifetime ago. That you were blessed beyond a parents wildest dreams goes without saying...I will pray daily for your hearts that are not just broken...but destroyed in grieving the loss of such an extraordinary son, brother, grandson...friend. With tremendous respect for Jesse and each of you I send love and my continued prayers... Judi DeWaters

