Jill Beree
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Jill Beree

Jill Beree, 65, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021.

She was born November 9, 1955, in Menominee, Michigan. Her active childhood was spent gathering with family around The Great Lakes. After graduating from Menominee High School, she earned a bachelor's degree from Northern Michigan University before moving to Montana and falling in love with the mountains.

Jill met and married Pat Gould and had two daughters, Megan and Dana. They later divorced.

Fitness was her passion, she was an instructor and trainer at The Women's Club for many years, and eventually opened a studio, JB's Fitness, in her home.

Jill met her love, Russ, and they married in September 2003, recently celebrating 18 years together. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family and six grandchildren. Family, friends, and holidays were very important to Jill.

Jill is survived by her husband, Russ Beree, two daughters and their families; Megan (Jamey) Maxwell, and Dana (Justin) Marin; and grandchildren Adalyn, Emery, and Bridger Maxwell; and Keira, Caden, and Rylan Marin, all of Missoula. She is also survived by her brother Jeff (Kathy) Heider, Kalispell; stepson Tanner Beree, and many special family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Bernice Heider.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, October 12th, at 3 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home, a full obituary can be found online at www.gardencityfh.com


Published by Missoulian from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula
1705 West Broadway, Missoula, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met and worked with Jill at TWC and she will forever hold a special place in my heart. She was so energetic and fun and she made class fun! I'll never forget asking her what she had eaten for breakfast one morning in one of her aquatic classes because I wanted the same energy she had, her response was "pizza"!!! I moved back to Missoula in 2017 after being away and was so blessed to run into Russ and Jill one evening. She invited Helen and I to sit with them and have a cocktail, so thankful for that night. I had the opportunity to catch up with her about laugh and laugh a lot. We kept in touch on FB and her love for Russ and her family was so great. Thank you for touching my life Jill! We have a beautiful angel watching over us. Love, Janet
Janet Black
October 14, 2021
Jill came to the women's club and brought so much energy she was so funny and bubble we loved her like a sister and was fabulous. She was so tiny at first but she grew muscles and was absolutely a day of sunshine . I personal trainer with Jill and she always have me had balancing exercises, I called them singers because they were so hard I figured she was just trying to kill me but she always said very nice. She was so popular at the women's club it took her a while to leave because everyone loves her. Rest in peace we love you from twc
Bonnie
Work
October 8, 2021
I loved working with Jill at The Women´s Club. She was such a bubbly, fun-loving and positive person. She loved her family so much and was always so proud of her beautiful daughters and the wonderful women that had become. I´m heartbroken for you all-Megan, Dana and Russ.
Jerri Lorenz
October 7, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Jill´s passing. Your family will be in my prayers in the days to come. She left this world too soon. I just recently connected with Jill through 23 and me and only wish we would have had a chance to talk.
Sherrie Heider Thompson
Family
October 6, 2021
