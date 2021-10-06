Jill Beree

Jill Beree, 65, of Missoula, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021.

She was born November 9, 1955, in Menominee, Michigan. Her active childhood was spent gathering with family around The Great Lakes. After graduating from Menominee High School, she earned a bachelor's degree from Northern Michigan University before moving to Montana and falling in love with the mountains.

Jill met and married Pat Gould and had two daughters, Megan and Dana. They later divorced.

Fitness was her passion, she was an instructor and trainer at The Women's Club for many years, and eventually opened a studio, JB's Fitness, in her home.

Jill met her love, Russ, and they married in September 2003, recently celebrating 18 years together. They enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family and six grandchildren. Family, friends, and holidays were very important to Jill.

Jill is survived by her husband, Russ Beree, two daughters and their families; Megan (Jamey) Maxwell, and Dana (Justin) Marin; and grandchildren Adalyn, Emery, and Bridger Maxwell; and Keira, Caden, and Rylan Marin, all of Missoula. She is also survived by her brother Jeff (Kathy) Heider, Kalispell; stepson Tanner Beree, and many special family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Bernice Heider.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, October 12th, at 3 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home, a full obituary can be found online at www.gardencityfh.com