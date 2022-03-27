Jill Morgan Eblen

Jill Morgan Eblen passed away February 6, 2022, in Wasilla, AK, peacefully and surrounded by loved ones. Jill was born in Missoula, Montana on December 19, 1945, to Eugene and Elizabeth Morgan. In the 1970s, she relocated to Helena, Montana, where she proudly raised her four children. In 1979, she became the Executive Director of the Friendship Center, a non-profit domestic violence shelter that aided women and children in crisis. She was highly regarded within the community, even being awarded "Top 50 Most Influential People in the State". Her impact on domestic violence affected laws and great change when it was very much needed.

In 1990, Jill and her children relocated to Wasilla, AK. She became a Care Coordinator at the Palmer Senior Citizens Center. She knew she loved helping people and was inspired to further her education, ultimately earning her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Psychology. She did this while working, raising four children, and never missing any activity they were involved in. Jill worked as a Mental Health Therapist for Lifequest, Mat-Su Behavioral Health, South Central Foundation Emergency, and most recently at the Presbyterian Hospitality House. During this time, she also worked as a professor of Human Services and Psychology at Mat-Su Community College and Prince William Sound College in Valdez, Alaska. She took her careers very seriously, always seeking learning opportunities to excel her to be the best she could be. Jill enjoyed reading, trivia and game shows, watching basketball, a glass of red wine, and most of all, spending time with her loved ones and 12 grandchildren. She was highly intellectual and always challenged those around her to learn more and extend their thinking. She loved to debate and followed politics earnestly. Over the years, she spent time campaigning for others that shared her vision of the world.

She is survived by her four children and their families, Amy and Ray Friesen of Sparks, NV; Erin Kennedy, of Anchorage, AK; Bridgett and John Pedersen of Wasilla, AK; Patrick and Brenda Eblen of Federal Way, WA. She also has 12 beloved grandchildren, Alexis and Connor Friesen; Elise Lantz, Mackenzie and Madison Nispel; Blake, Delaney, Kaden, and Chase Pedersen; Landon Kennedy, and Sullivan and Salem Eblen. Jill was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Elizabeth Morgan.

A service will be held in Missoula, Montana. In lieu of flowers the family asks for a donation to the Alzheimer's Resource of Alaska, 1750 Abbot Rd., Anchorage, AK 99507; alzalaska.org