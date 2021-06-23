Jim "Flash" Fleischmann

Jim "Flash" Fleischmann died peacefully on Wednesday June 16, 2021.

"A lion sleeps tonight....To say Flash was a lion of community organizing is like saying wine is good, or music makes life better. For my generation of organizers, operatives, and general good(ish)-doers, Flash was the water source where we all went to drink." – Jim Messina

Born July 18, 1952 to Mary and Jeff Fleischmann, Jim spent much of his childhood in Exeter, NH before his family relocated to a 150 year old farmhouse in Sandwich, NH. Jim's deep love of The Farm lives on with his family and many friends. Despite trekking west to Montana in his early twenties, Jim never lost sight of his New England roots and love of Maine Lobster.

Jim graduated cum laude from Harvard in 1974 with a degree in Visual and Environmental Studies, but not before dropping out for a spell to be a cowboy in Montana's Tom Miner Basin. The arc of his life's work traced his concern for economic and social justice, which was born during his time as a photographer for the first periodical devoted exclusively to residents of the Appalachian mountain region. This led him to work with Carolina Action, a community organization for low- and moderate-income people, during the late 1970s and early 1980s. Jim was a goliath of an organizer who never stopped caring about the people and his communities.

Jim settled in Montana in 1985. When he wasn't busy building Montana People's Action, a community organization dedicated to social and economic justice, Jim enjoyed Montana's beautiful rivers and mountains. His can-do attitude, fun-loving comradery and ample appetite for beer and barbeques, inspired generations of organizers and activists in Montana and beyond. Jim worked hard to build a fair and equitable Montana, including notable work accomplished with Janet Robideau of Indian Peoples Action, the Montana Community Labor Coalition, and the Coalition for Nursing Home Reform. Jim's political leadership left its mark in Missoula: forming the Missoula New Party in 1993, helping elect City Council members and the Mayor, and successfully pushing for recycling, smart growth management, and a living wage ordinance. Jim also served as the campaign manager for Senator Max Baucus's final re-election. His political instincts were razor sharp and his campaign skills finely honed, but most importantly he loved the people he worked with and for.

Starting around 2008, Jim experienced a gradual decline in his muscle control, coordination, and memory. Initially misdiagnosed as Lyme disease, the Mayo clinic identified his condition as cerebellar ataxia in 2018. For such a spitfire man of action, spending years on the sideline was heartbreaking to Jim, his family and friends. Despite the pain he endured and abilities he lost, Jim maintained his wry humor, positive attitude, and his alluring, twinkly smile. His strength in the face of devastating adversity was inspiring. Along his journey, Jim brought irreverent good humor, a taste for good whiskey and beer, and an ever-handy guitar. His colleagues often finished work by hanging out with Jim all night discussing the path to a just world. On his final night, Jim's children took him on a bourbon-accompanied stroll down memory lane.

The love of Jim's life were his children, Hannah, Mae, and Ben. His passion and love for music, Montana, and community lives on within them. Jim is survived by his children, his mother Mary, and siblings Ellen, Tom, and Andy.

A celebration of Flash's life will be held Sept 11. Cards may be sent c/o Ben Fitch-Fleischmann, 2126 Collins Ln, Missoula MT 59802. Memorial donations will be collected and contributed to support a public meeting and gathering place in Missoula for civic action. For details, email [email protected]