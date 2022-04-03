Jim "Jocko" McNay Jr.

Jim "Jocko" McNay Jr., 69, of Missoula, entered eternal life on March 18, 2022, surrounded by his sister, brother, and children.

Jim was born on April 2, 1952 in Anaconda to Jim and Billie McNay. He was raised in Anaconda and graduated from Anaconda high school in 1970. He continued his education at The University of Montana where he earned his degree in accounting and strengthened his lifelong love for Grizzly football. Jim was an extraordinarily knowledgeable and successful accountant that was trusted by many as he owned and operated Jim McNay (Now, McNay and Messick), CPA.

Jim's first love was music. He was a talented singer and master on the guitar, piano, and organ; always ready to entertain at a moment's notice. He enjoyed many years playing alongside his beautiful mother, younger brother, friends, and members of Christ the King Church. When he wasn't working, creating, or playing music, you can often find him out on the golf course, or admiring his beautifully landscaped yard and wildlife from his hot tub.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Jim is survived by his two children, four grandchildren; Justin McNay; granddaughter Madison, Daughter Melissa (Tanner) McNay; Grandsons Ezell, Triton, and Micah; All Northern Utah; His siblings CARLEE (Scott) Caddell of Billings Mt; and Dan (DeeAnn) McNay of Port Angeles Wa. Nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends and acquaintances.

The Family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Community Medical Center and Missoula, for all the care and kindness they provided Jim and his family during their time spent here.

A memorial service will be held at Christ the King Church in Missoula on Saturday, April 9 at 1 PM, With a reception and fellowship to follow at Christ the King immediately after the service. A celebration of Jim's beautiful life will be held mid-July 2022, in Anaconda.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to.

Doctors Without Borders.

Arlie Schulz memorial scholarship fund in Anaconda Montana.

University of Montana excellence fund.

Keep your head up and swing hard…. Go Griz!!!!