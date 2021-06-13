Jimmy Castor

Jimmy joined his father Pops in that big machine shop up in the sky on June 2, 2021. He was surrounded by loving family and friends.

He will forever live on in our hearts as we remember his generous spirit, his kind and gentle heart, his infectious laughter and sense of humor, his intelligence and quick wit, his love for animals and his compassionate nature.

Jimmy enjoyed his happiest times out in the shop inventing and building contraptions with his Pops. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and boating with his many good friends, and listening to Sam Cooke. Other favorite pastimes included riding dirt bikes, watching comedies, and playing with Norman, his cat from hell.

Jimmy also had a deeply profound interest in astronomy, a passion which he shared with his Pops. Together they spent countless hours reflecting upon the mysteries of the universe. He also possessed an uncanny ability to know and understand how something worked just by looking at it for a short time.

Among Jimmy's greatest heroes were his beloved Pops (Big Jim), along with Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. He also greatly admired Bill Murray and Houdini.

He is survived by his mom Kim, sister Sharon, brother Danny, brother-in-law Nic, and best friends Brett, Jamie, Nic B. and Mikey among many others.

Rest in Peace, Little Jimmy. Wish you were still here with us. We love you and miss you to the core of our beings.