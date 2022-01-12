Jimmy "Jim" Allen Sheriff

Jimmy "Jim" Allen Sheriff's family is sad to announce that he passed away unexpectedly on December 13th, 2021 at home in Missoula, Montana at the age of 57.

Jim was born in Iowa to Carol and Ronald Sheriff on August 26th 1964, and his family later moved to Southern California. After graduating from Ganesha High School and attending Chaffey Community College, he spent twenty years applying his talents in the printing industry. Jim later worked in various industries and was well known for his determination and skill with his hands.

Jim will be remembered for his warmth and generosity. Loved ones and strangers could always count on him to lend a helping hand, whether it was buying lunch for a group of firefighters or making sure a houseless neighbor had a coat to wear. He turned one of his favorite hobbies - riding his motorcycle - into an opportunity to do good by joining Bikers Against Bullies. Jim found peace in nature and loved fishing, camping, and long motorcycle rides. He could find joy and laughter anywhere with his big smile and kind, open heart.

Jim's family meant everything to him. He raised a daughter, Heather, who cherishes her memories of growing up with an adventurous and supportive dad. Jim built a rich and beautiful life with his loving wife Pam, and he adored being "Papa" to Gomez, Gracie, Gabby, Georgia, and Genevieve. Jim is also survived by his sister as well as his stepchildren Anthony, Jade, Samantha, Hillary, and Jon and 18 grandchildren.