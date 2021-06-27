Joan Ellen Francisco

MISSOULA - Joan Ellen Francisco, age 80, passed away peacefully at Edgewood Vista on August 22, 2020. Joan was born on June 13, 1940 to John and Angeline Knapp. Joan grew up in Bozeman, Montana, where she attended Holy Rosary High school. Joan worked for the U.S. Forest Service and the Missoula Power Company as a bookkeeper. Also, she worked at the Southgate Mall for both Young Generation and Hennessey's in retail sales.

She met and married Jim Francisco in 1964 and they were happily married for over 55 years. Jim and Joan raised two children in Missoula. She enjoyed gardening, making jelly, square dancing, touring with Jim on their Harley Davidson, and camping with family and friends.

Joan embraced her role as a wife, mother and grandmother with kindness, compassion and joy. She was a talented water color artist and she filled our homes with beautiful paintings.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband Jim and survived by daughter Shelley, son Michael, (Cristina), grandchildren: Nathaniel, Emily, Jocelyn, and Patrick; brother Carl (Kathy) Knapp, sister Leona (Lanny) Atchison and several nieces and nephews.

Joan was a faithful, lifetime member of the Catholic Church. The Mass of Resurrection will be held on July 12, 2021, at 12 pm at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 217 Tremont St, with a luncheon to follow at the Parish center. The internment will be held at 3pm at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery at 1911 Tower St.

Our beloved Joan is greatly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please share remembrance to the Missoula Humane Society. To send condolences, please visit gardencityfh.com.