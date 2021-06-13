Menu
Joan Elizabeth Grote
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Joan Elizabeth Grote

Joan Elizabeth Grote, daughter of Frank and Doris (Bridger) Nigro, was born July 24, 1951, in Miami, Florida. The family moved to Sanford, North Carolina where Joan attended school. She continued her education at East Carolina University. Joan met Steven Grote while he was serving in the Marines and the two were united in marriage on August 5, 1971; two sons were born to this union.

Joan worked as a waitress for over 20 years and spent the next 20 years working as a travel agent. She was a member of the Discovery Alliance Church and enjoyed leading Bible study and participating in church groups. Joan was an avid reader, her favorite being the Bible. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting; who's prize Moose still holds a record. Joan and Steve loved boating and traveling together. She cherished spending time with her family especial her children and grandchildren. Joan was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Joan passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula; she was 69.

Joan is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Steven Grote of Missoula; sons, Ryan (Sarah) Grote of Sheboygan, WI; Christopher (Irina) Grote of Amburg, Germany; grandchildren, Quinn Grote; Sophia Grote; Nicholas Grote; brother, Doug Nigro; nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Frankie Nigro.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Discovery Alliance Church in Missoula. A private family burial will be held at the Western Montana State Veteran Cemetery. Online Condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.


Published by Missoulian on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Discovery Alliance Church
Missoula, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Garden City Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
I loved watching Joan teach bible classes to the women of the church. She had a glow that was present when she was talking about God. Her love of people and God was a gift. I miss her, but know she is where all of us hope to go. We aren´t able to attend the funeral, but we will be thinking of you and praying for you. With love Pat and Pam
Pat and Pam Cainan
Other
June 13, 2021
