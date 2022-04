Joe R Wolff

Joe R Wolff passed away peacefully in his home on September 24th. Joe was proud of his service as an army veteran. He is survived by his wife, mother, children, grandchildren, sisters and many relatives that he loved. A memorial service will be held on Saturday October 2nd, at 11:00 a.m. We will be having a potluck. Bring your memories, we would love to hear them.