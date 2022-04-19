John J Christmann III

John J Christmann III was born in Lubbock, Texas on August 1, 1943. He attended Matthews Junior High School, Lubbock High School and graduated from Texas Tech University. John and Ann lived in Lubbock, Texas, Pinedale, Wyoming, Hamilton, Montana and Mineral Wells, Texas.

He is survived by his lovely wife Ann of 58 years, three children (John Christmann IV and wife Heather, Jeff Christmann and wife Bandi, Jennifer and husband Jeff Foland and eight grandchildren (Caroline, Jordann, Allie, John V, Jennah Heger and husband Luke, Ashleigh, Jarrett and Claire) that were the pride and joy of his life.

The family will have a small private service in Mineral Wells, Texas.