John Henry Handford Jr.
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

John Henry Handford Jr.

John Henry Handford Jr. Age 82, passed away at his residence in Missoula, MT on December 13, 2021, after a long battle with lung disease, asbestosis, and a-fib.

He was born in Denton, MT on September 28, 1939, to his parents John H. and Agnes Hagdone Handford. He grew up in Lewistown, Montana before he enlisted in the Navy as a Seabee.

John worked several jobs over the years, but he was most proud of his time driving chip trucks for Missoula Cartage and setting homes for Stenglers and Matliche. He was a very social guy and enjoyed having coffee with friends frequently following his retirement.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Rita Bosch Handford; daughters, Rhonda Farnes and her husband Joe, Krystal Kay and a son; half-sister Genell Subak Sharpe of New York; two nieces and one nephew and their families; and his beloved grandpets: Rosie, Frosty, Pebbles and Jasper.

John was preceded in death by his parents: John Henry Handford Sr. and Agnes Hagdone Handford; brother, Jerome Handford and three Half Brothers; parents-in-law, Melvia H. Bosch and Jean Bosch.

He will be deeply missed as a husband and a father. John always reminded his wife and daughters as they left to go anywhere. "Be careful drive safe and dad loves you!"

John will be inurned at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery with honors and a celebration of life will be held this next summer.

Arrangements under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.


Published by Missoulian on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Garden City Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Garden City Funeral Home.
We were sad to hear of John´s passing. He was a good man and a Honest hard worker. He will be missed by many
Bonnie Jo and Bob
January 8, 2022
