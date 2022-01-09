John Kenneth McCarthy

Florence - John Kenneth McCarthy, 80, of Florence, MT passed away on Tuesday January 4th, 2022. John was born in Livingston, MT on August 14th, 1941 to Andrew McCarthy and Ruth Elizabeth Walden. John McCarthy and Rita G Morris became one and the same on December 19th, 1959. They spent the next 62 and a half years pursuing their dreams.

John also known as "Johnny" built a lifelong career at the Washington Corporation in Missoula, MT. He retired from his last position as an aggregate equipment sales and support specialist with Modern Machinery in 2005. During his career he built many lasting and wonderful friendships.

In his retirement, John enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, helping family, friends, neighbors and working on many projects that included things like building the shop for those projects. He enjoyed working around the yard and garden, then afterward he would relax while watching the wildlife with Rita around their home near the Bitterroot River. He especially loved to spend time with his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.

Among John's quality in character is that he was a good listener, slow to anger, rarely complained even when he should have. He was considerate, generous, kind, friendly, and yet he was an awful tease especially with Rita. He always put others ahead of himself. He was fun to be around and although his conversation was good, he was more a person of action rather than words. If he told you he would do something, it got done.

Some of the wisdom he brought to us by example were to "Put a good faith effort in your work," "Be truthful," "Take care of your family and friends," "Treat others the way you want to be treated," "Think before you speak".

John is survived by his wife Rita, son Scott and wife Laura, grandson Arland and wife Faith great granddaughter Veda – son Ken and wife Stacie, granddaughter Andrea and husband Brian Marler great granddaughter Alayna, granddaughter Jessie and fiancé Thaison Manraksa - son Andy grandsons Tiger and Hayden, sister Eileen Leighton.

Although words cannot describe the presence or absence of John, we will always share the benefit of his love and sound character.

Whitesitt Funeral home Stevensville, MT will provide a hosting on their website. Supplemental provisions, comments, or notices may be provided at the site –

www.whitesittfuneralhome.com

At this time the family will not be holding a funeral service.