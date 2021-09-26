Menu
Fr. John Patrick Miller
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

Fr. John Patrick Miller

Our dear brother, uncle and friend, Fr. John Patrick Miller passed into the hands of our Creator, Wednesday, September 22, 2021. John fought the good fight, an 8 month battle with cancer and passed away at home in the company of friends and family. He was born May 5, 1948, Cinco de Mayo, in O'Neill, Nebraska, the Irish capitol of Nebraska. John lived his early life in O'Neill until he left for college in Peru, Nebraska. He was the first of three boys born to Marvin and Mary Constance (Golden) Miller.

John discovered Montana the summer of 1969 when he worked for the National Park Service at the Custer Battlefield where he worked seasonally until 1975. He graduated from Peru State College in 1970 and moved to Billings where he taught school until 1974 when he was accepted as a seminarian for the Diocese of Helena. His theological studies took him to St. Thomas in Denver, Colorado.

Bishop Elden Francis Curtis ordained John as a priest at St. Patrick Church in Billings, Montana May 19,1978. At this time, John went on a doctoral journey which took him to Montana State University and in residence at Holy Rosary Parish. John completed all the class work for an EED but the dissertation. Following this, he left for a one year study sabbatical to Rome and the Vatican.

Back home in the Diocese of Helena he chose to become a pastor serving at St. John's Parish in Frenchtown for 5 years, followed by 16 years at St. Anthony's in Missoula and his last 11 years at St. Richard's Parish in Columbia Falls. Fr. John was greatly loved by his parishioners. He retired with senior status in 2015. In retirement he then traveled throughout the United States and world promoting the work of Catholic Relief Services.

Father John had many passions he followed with great dedication. He loved people and truly never met a stranger. He started traveling as early as high school and it would be hard to describe all his many, varied trips. Two of his favorite trips were to South Africa and the very moving 75th anniversary of D Day in France. He also found a wonderful home in the cruising world. It was great to discover that Cruise Ships need Catholic priests to conduct Sunday services. He and his father, Marvin, took many cruises together all over the world. He was a dedicated and focused bridge player; a game which introduced him to a whole world of new friends. It could truly be said that this great man loved every aspect of life and lived it to the fullest.

John was predeceased by his parents, his younger brother, Bob (only five months earlier). He is survived by his brother Thomas (Mildred), and sons: Christian (Philadelphia), Colin and Owen (New York) and his brother Bob's children: Emily (Oregon) and Benjamin (Colorado).

We thank these undaunted and indefatigable friends during his 8 month odyssey: Dr. George Reed, Fr. Frank McCormick, his brother, Tom, who spent months away from his family caring for John and numerous other caring friends, including Kathy and Linda and too many others to mention.

A vigil will be held Monday, October 4th, 7 p.m. at St. Anthony's Church. The funeral will take place Tuesday, October 5th, 11 am at St Anthony's Church, 217 Tremont Street and live streamed at gardencityfh.com.


Published by Missoulian from Sep. 26 to Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Anthony Catholic Church
217 Tremont, Missoula, MT
Oct
5
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Anthony Church
217 Tremont Street, Missoula, MT
6 Entries
We first met Fr. John when we moved from Ohio to Frenchtown in 1988. He was pastor at St. John the Baptist at that time, and we came to love him dearly. Before his next assignment I will always be grateful that he brought his successor Fr. Vic Langhans over to our house for dinner to keep the sense of bonhomie alive. Even when he left for St. Anthony's, we managed to keep in touch with him through Loyola's BASH. We are much saddened at his passing, and know that he's thoroughly enjoying this, his latest and best ever journey.
Clare and Nick Anderson
School
October 16, 2021
I will truly miss Fr John, he brought me closer to my catholic religion by his wonder homilies. he was not just my prist but a true friend. I remember how hard it was helping him pack up the house in Columbia Falls because I knew We wouldn't have him close by any more. but k ew it was something he was looking forward to. my the angles sing him into heaven. you will always be in my heart and greatly missed.
Annette Stone
Friend
October 3, 2021
We are so shocked to hear the very sad news . We are John´s Special ( we hope ! ) English friends where he´s stayed with us often. We met him in Africa on Safari in 2003 & visited him in Columbia Falls . What an amazing guy & a treasured friend whom we will miss hugely . His sense of fun was second to none . We can´t believe we won´t see him again . We were so lucky to meet him .
Kate & Brian Glozier
Friend
October 2, 2021
Fr. John was a kind and hospitable priest, a credit to the line of Melchizedek. I was raised at St. Anthony Parish and School and remember how John was most welcoming during my visits to my parents. He, of course, knew my parents and family ministered to us admirably, especially watching out for my dad when he was failing in health. Many blessings be upon John and where he has gone, I hope to follow. My sincere condolences to his family and to the parish. Fr. Thomas J. Hallsten, Panama City, Panama
Fr. Thomas J. Hallsten
October 1, 2021
Many prayers for Father John, he was a classmate of my sisters, twins Cheryl and Carol Donlin at O'Neill, NE. I believe he concelebrated funeral Masses for my mom, Rubie Donlin and then my sister Carol. My sympathy to the entire family. Mary Jo Donlin Linebaugh, class of 1956 SMA O'Neill.
Mary Linebaugh
October 1, 2021
Fr. John was our long time pastor at St. Anthony parish in Missoula and was kind, respectful, scholarly, fun, and a cherished servant. I appreciated his respect for parishioners and his openness to new ideas. I am glad to have known him.
Marjorie Doyle
September 30, 2021
