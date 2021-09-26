Fr. John Patrick Miller

Our dear brother, uncle and friend, Fr. John Patrick Miller passed into the hands of our Creator, Wednesday, September 22, 2021. John fought the good fight, an 8 month battle with cancer and passed away at home in the company of friends and family. He was born May 5, 1948, Cinco de Mayo, in O'Neill, Nebraska, the Irish capitol of Nebraska. John lived his early life in O'Neill until he left for college in Peru, Nebraska. He was the first of three boys born to Marvin and Mary Constance (Golden) Miller.

John discovered Montana the summer of 1969 when he worked for the National Park Service at the Custer Battlefield where he worked seasonally until 1975. He graduated from Peru State College in 1970 and moved to Billings where he taught school until 1974 when he was accepted as a seminarian for the Diocese of Helena. His theological studies took him to St. Thomas in Denver, Colorado.

Bishop Elden Francis Curtis ordained John as a priest at St. Patrick Church in Billings, Montana May 19,1978. At this time, John went on a doctoral journey which took him to Montana State University and in residence at Holy Rosary Parish. John completed all the class work for an EED but the dissertation. Following this, he left for a one year study sabbatical to Rome and the Vatican.

Back home in the Diocese of Helena he chose to become a pastor serving at St. John's Parish in Frenchtown for 5 years, followed by 16 years at St. Anthony's in Missoula and his last 11 years at St. Richard's Parish in Columbia Falls. Fr. John was greatly loved by his parishioners. He retired with senior status in 2015. In retirement he then traveled throughout the United States and world promoting the work of Catholic Relief Services.

Father John had many passions he followed with great dedication. He loved people and truly never met a stranger. He started traveling as early as high school and it would be hard to describe all his many, varied trips. Two of his favorite trips were to South Africa and the very moving 75th anniversary of D Day in France. He also found a wonderful home in the cruising world. It was great to discover that Cruise Ships need Catholic priests to conduct Sunday services. He and his father, Marvin, took many cruises together all over the world. He was a dedicated and focused bridge player; a game which introduced him to a whole world of new friends. It could truly be said that this great man loved every aspect of life and lived it to the fullest.

John was predeceased by his parents, his younger brother, Bob (only five months earlier). He is survived by his brother Thomas (Mildred), and sons: Christian (Philadelphia), Colin and Owen (New York) and his brother Bob's children: Emily (Oregon) and Benjamin (Colorado).

We thank these undaunted and indefatigable friends during his 8 month odyssey: Dr. George Reed, Fr. Frank McCormick, his brother, Tom, who spent months away from his family caring for John and numerous other caring friends, including Kathy and Linda and too many others to mention.

A vigil will be held Monday, October 4th, 7 p.m. at St. Anthony's Church. The funeral will take place Tuesday, October 5th, 11 am at St Anthony's Church, 217 Tremont Street and live streamed at gardencityfh.com.