John Person

John Person, commonly known as Big John, a towering man commanding a large presence while offering a kind heart through a powerful voice. Known by many, loved by all. Passed away on May 27th.

Big John was a brother to 5, husband to 1, father to 7, grandfather to 7 and great grandfather to 3, soon to be 4. He was a lifelong Bitterrooter with Eastern Montanta ties & beyond. A second generation Montana farmer with a minor in electricity. He worked the the family farm until the day he died, leaving his fence pliers sitting atop a fence post and the fence stretcher leaning against the unfinished project.

Solid as a rock (he knew rocks being a Bitterrooter), he was always there for anyone that needed him. Like a fog horn in the night you could hear and see him from miles away, always there and always faithful.

Spring time brings new life to the Person Family Farm, with the water flowing, the grass growing and the cows doing what cows do. However, the machinery will be silent this year as Big John closes his last gate & heads to greener pastures.

Thank You Dad, we love you Grandpa and now "go blow the stink off" your legacy will live on by all the lives you touched.

A celebration of life will be held in the coming summer months.