Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Person

John Person

John Person, commonly known as Big John, a towering man commanding a large presence while offering a kind heart through a powerful voice. Known by many, loved by all. Passed away on May 27th.

Big John was a brother to 5, husband to 1, father to 7, grandfather to 7 and great grandfather to 3, soon to be 4. He was a lifelong Bitterrooter with Eastern Montanta ties & beyond. A second generation Montana farmer with a minor in electricity. He worked the the family farm until the day he died, leaving his fence pliers sitting atop a fence post and the fence stretcher leaning against the unfinished project.

Solid as a rock (he knew rocks being a Bitterrooter), he was always there for anyone that needed him. Like a fog horn in the night you could hear and see him from miles away, always there and always faithful.

Spring time brings new life to the Person Family Farm, with the water flowing, the grass growing and the cows doing what cows do. However, the machinery will be silent this year as Big John closes his last gate & heads to greener pastures.

Thank You Dad, we love you Grandpa and now "go blow the stink off" your legacy will live on by all the lives you touched.

A celebration of life will be held in the coming summer months.


Published by Missoulian on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
John was a good man to know and work with.
Roger Rasmussen
Work
June 8, 2021
So much love and hugs to this wonderful family. Now John gets to be their angel and watch over them. love to you all. Rod and Heather
Rod Foster
Friend
June 7, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family
Sundee Carr
Friend
June 6, 2021
Prayers and condolences to the Person family. "Big John" will be missed.
Dale Flaten
Other
June 6, 2021
My deepest sympathy to your family. What a huge loss. John was a really good man.
Linda (Greenawalt) Haugen
Work
June 6, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathies to the Person family, My husband worked with John over the years, and I have known all of you all my life. He was a good man, sorry for your loss.
Pat & Shawna Dishman-Hofbauer
Friend
June 6, 2021
Big John was truly one of the finest men God ever created.
Alan Henderson
Friend
June 6, 2021
He always had a smile and time to visit. He never spoke of himself but always ready to catch up with us and everyone we knew. You will be missed but we know You´re with Janet catching up on what she has been doing. Gone but never forgotten.
Gary & Cindy Jarvie
Family
June 5, 2021
He enjoyed coming to the shop. Would pick Tom's brain about a repair or farming woes. Always had a story and a pet for Chloe. The bench will not be the same.
Tom and Kathy Martin
June 4, 2021
A beautiful tribute. John A Person; and what A Person he was. Golden memories of this diamond of a man. He and his dear wife, Janet, and family touched the lives of many with their special ways; I am ever grateful to have been one of them.
April V. Hobson (a.k.a. Ape)
Friend
June 4, 2021
John was a great man, and he left a great legacy! He will be missed.
Lois Horsensl
Friend
June 4, 2021
ONE OF THE BRIGHTEST & FUNEST MEN TO EVER WALK THE PLANET, HE WILL BE MISSED. THOUGHTS TO THE ENTIRE FAMILY......... I BELIEVE HE "HAS FOUND THE HOUSE"
DAN JENKINS
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results