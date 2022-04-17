John E. Rehder

On March 2, 2022, the "Mayor" of Missoula Manor passed away.

He was born in Missoula, August 30, 1938, and was raised on the Rehder family homestead, which was a well-known vegetable garden. As a young man, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on the Case Ranch hay crew.

Following graduation from Missoula High School, John joined the Navy and served from March 12, 1957 - April 26, 1960. He was stationed on the USS Atka for its 3rd deployment to the Antarctic Circle. (history.navy.mil) His military training as an electrician led to work at the Bonner Mill and the University of Montana.

John was active in his community, serving 20+ years as a volunteer fire-fighter in East Missoula and acting as Scoutmaster for a local Boy Scout troop through the Webelos rank. He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge #13 in Missoula.

In 2003 John moved into the Missoula Manor and fell in love with Barb Kissenger. They were happily married for 17 years.

John is survived by wife Barb Kissinger, daughter Raewyn Stine of Missoula, MT, son John Rehder of Hope Mills, NC, 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and Barbara's granddaughter Desi. He was proceeded in death by son Kurt Rehder in 2010. He was interred in the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetary on March 9, 2022.