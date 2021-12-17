Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Talbot
ABOUT
Hellgate High School

John Talbot

John Talbot, former publisher of the Missoulian and a founder of Missoula's International Choral Festival, died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 in St. Patrick Hospital. He was 91. John was born in New York City but moved with his parents John and Rosalie Talbot to Greenwich, Connecticut, when he was 6. Because of the two John Talbots, the younger one was known as John Talbot Jr. on official documents. In 1940 John Talbot, the father, moved the family to Williamstown, Massachusetts where he had attended Williams College and had become very attracted to Berkshire County, Massachusetts. John's father established a successful chicken farm which quickly persuaded John Jr. that farming was not a life he wished to pursue.

John graduated from Harvard College in 1951 and there he met Susan Anderson at a Harvard Glee Club and Radcliffe Choral Society mixer. After college he worked for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from 1951 to 1955. He married Susan Anderson of Madison, Wisconsin in 1952. They had been married and were in love with each other for more than 70 years at the time of his death. He and Sue went to Paris in 1953 for the CIA and John often said he bravely fought the Cold War from the cafés of Paris. Their son Peter Talbot was born in Paris and now lives with his wife Leah in Missoula. When it seemed in the 1950s that French speaking CIA people might be sent to southeast Asia, John, Sue and Peter returned to the U.S. where John went to work for Trans World Airlines (TWA) then one of the principal U.S. airlines flying to Europe. His years with TWA were eventful as his work in flight operations was part of the transition from the propeller era of Lockheed Constellations to the jets coming into airline use. While working for TWA in Long Island, N.Y. their daughter Deborah was born in 1957.

Sue's father Don Anderson was publisher of the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison and he persuaded John in 1959 there was great opportunity in the newspaper business and particularly in the Lee Newspaper group of which his paper was a member. Anderson is the man after whom the journalism building at the University of Montana is named because he negotiated the purchase of the Anaconda papers in Montana by Lee and lifted the "Copper Collar" from Montana journalism. John worked for Lee in Madison, Muscatine, Iowa, and Billings, MT, before being promoted to publisher in Missoula in 1970. He said to his friends that taking the Missoulian in the 1970s from the era of hot lead and Linotype machines to photocomposition and offset printing was the hardest thing he ever accomplished because of changed jobs and displaced people. John was publisher of the Missoulian until 1980 but worked with a group of Lee papers until 1986. He then left Lee in order to keep his family in Missoula. He designed a news media management course and taught the course at the University of Montana's School of Journalism until 2002. At the University of Montana, he also became an ardent fan of Griz football and basketball, and particularly enjoyed the last Brawl of the Wild.

He enjoyed singing in choral groups and was able to do this every place he lived, from a boy soprano at age 8, to a Gilbert and Sullivan lead in a Muscatine musical and then years with the Missoula Mendelssohn Club and Symphony Chorale, and Holy Spirit Episcopal Church. The Mendelssohn Club took Sue and him on trips around the world, allowing him to sing in some of the world's most glorious venues. For many years they hosted visiting musicians and journalists in their home. For the Missoula Symphony, he also served as board member and president. He was an early board member and president of the Five Valleys Land Trust and helped organize its first years which included protecting Mts. Jumbo and Sentinel. In later life he served as a volunteer writing coach at Hellgate High School, a volunteer at the dental clinic at Partnership Health Center and a driver delivering meals for Meals on Wheels.

With Sue he received the Missoula Chamber of Commerce "George" award in 1986 for "not letting George do it," and also with Sue received the Governor's Arts Award in 1994. Sue and John also received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters award from the University of Montana. John said the award he really liked best was a trip with Sue on the remodeled Orient Express train from London to Venice given to them by fellow Lee newspaper publishers when John retired from Lee.

Survivors include his wife Sue, a brother William Talbot (Alice-Mary) of Washington, DC, a son Peter (Leah) and daughter Deborah Frandsen (Chris Frandsen) both of Missoula, granddaughters Lily Frandsen and Juniper Davis (Ryan Sudbury) of Missoula, a grandson Lake Davis (Holly) of Bozeman, and five great-grandchildren: Grace Myonne Davis, Taj Davis, Mercedes Davis, and Lowen and Calder Sudbury-Davis.

A private family service will be held at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church with a gathering to celebrate John's life later in the spring or summer. Memorials may be made to the Five Valleys Land Trust, United way of Missoula County, Holy Spirit Church or Meals on Wheels at Missoula Aging Services.


Published by Missoulian on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
25 Entries
John was a great man and contributed so much to Missoula and Western Montana. He will be greatly missed by our community. Heartfelt wishes to Sue and the family.
Greg and Dorothy Patent
Friend
January 31, 2022
Elizabeth, Andrew, Tor and Mar
January 16, 2022
Many happy memories of time spent with John and Sue. Love to you all.
Cathie Burgess
January 11, 2022
John was a man among men and his passing makes me very sad. Love to all the Talbots
Emily Ryerse
Family
January 4, 2022
Happy times with the Talbots go back 60 years. John was a delightful friend - interested and interesting. He and Sue have a lovely condo in my heart.
Jane Coleman
January 3, 2022
We're so grateful to have had John as a friend, Lincoln Hills neighbor and newspaper colleague. We were grateful to John and Sue for welcoming us and our three young sons to Missoula in 1986 & being the best neighbors one could ever imagine for the next 7 years. Our condolences to Sue, Peter and Deborah on their loss. Phil and Kit Blake
Phil and Kit Blake
December 29, 2021
Pete, I am sorry to learn of your father's passing. I never met him, yet he seems like a remarkable man. I hope all your family is at peace.
J.C. Moore
December 24, 2021
Good works, John. Rest in Peace.
Philip Perszyk
December 24, 2021
Dear Sue and family, Rotary lost a great friend and a wonderful man. Our prayers go out to you during this time. Please let me know when his memorial service will be so that I can alert his fellow Rotarians to come and say goodbye. I have posted a story in our Rotary Bulletin. God bless, Martha
Martha Ripley
Friend
December 22, 2021
A man of extraordinary talent, kindness, generosity, professionalism,. A husband, father and example of a life others can learn from. A loss For all.
Pete Lawrenson
December 21, 2021
With only good memories of this remarkable man - what a gift he was in all ways. He hired me just six weeks before the first International Choral Festival, and for the next 10 years I was lucky enough to serve that outstanding event. John was a stalwart of strength and support and a role model in all ways. Sue, Deb and Peter, all my sympathy. Sue, all my thanks as well for your support and help in so many ways. John leaves a legacy that will forever be remembered and cherished., and I know he lives on in all of you.
Kathryn D Hubbell
Other
December 20, 2021
Connie Poten, Andy Sponseller
December 20, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of your father's passing, Deb. He has left an amazing legacy, and Missoula is a better place because of him.
Teresa Thane Corpuz
December 18, 2021
What a joy it has been for all the Solberg family to have known John and his family for so many decades. He surely will be missed. Our Episcopalian prayers are coming your way with love.
Dick and Jane
Friend
December 18, 2021
How lucky the Solberg family has been to have known John and his family for so many memorable years. He will be missed. Our good old Episcopalian prayers are being sent your way. Along with our love.
Dick and Jane Solberg
Friend
December 18, 2021
Such incredibly sad news. My deepest condolences to the entire family. John was such a great supporter of music and after John Ellis died I truly enjoyed him (& also Sue) when I occasionally subbed as organist at Holy Spirit. Missoula has truly lost a very special soul. He will be greatly missed by many.
Marcia McLane
December 18, 2021
A life well lived to be celebrated for his having been among us.
Kate Jackson
Other
December 17, 2021
How lucky I was to know John Talbot! For joy of life, love of family, commitment to community, there is no finer example of a huge life, well-lived. My deepest condolences to Sue and the rest of the Talbot family. May joyful memories of John comfort you all in this sad time of loss.
Chris Valeo
Friend
December 17, 2021
My sincerest condolences to family and friends of John Talbot, with personal sympathies to my Rattlesnake Elementary and Hellgate High classmate Deborah Talbot Frandsen. Mr. Talbot was an enlightened and progressive publisher in a conservative institution, who made Missoula a fairer and better place for everyone from the day he arrived in Missoula to the day he departed this world.
J. Kevin Hunt
Other
December 17, 2021
Marilyn and Sara Bruya
December 17, 2021
What a lovely couple who we have deeply appreciated over the years. Sending love and condolences to Sue and family.
Patty & Monty Knittel
Friend
December 17, 2021
Sue & Family, I am so sorry to read about John's passing. I have the best memories of Alliance Française dinners and getting to know you both. I now live in Atlanta, GA but read the Missoulian because the people I met there tend to stay in my heart. Best to you, and may John rest in peace.
Patricia Blandford Nichols
School
December 17, 2021
What a blessing John was to all of us and to Missoula itself. From Miami I send my deepest sympathy to John´s beautiful family.
Julio K Morales
Friend
December 17, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of John's passing. I have found memories of him when we first moved to Missoula in 1981 and then when we started our agency in 1983. A true gentleman, always had a kind word for you and a giant in Missoula business circles. He will be missed.
wes spiker
Work
December 17, 2021
My condolences go out to John´s wonderful family. He was, and they are, bedrock Missoulians, genuinely good people. John was a gift to all of us. He brought intelligence, compassion and commitment to everything he did.
Bryan Thornton
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 25 of 25 results