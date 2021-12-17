John Talbot

John Talbot, former publisher of the Missoulian and a founder of Missoula's International Choral Festival, died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 in St. Patrick Hospital. He was 91. John was born in New York City but moved with his parents John and Rosalie Talbot to Greenwich, Connecticut, when he was 6. Because of the two John Talbots, the younger one was known as John Talbot Jr. on official documents. In 1940 John Talbot, the father, moved the family to Williamstown, Massachusetts where he had attended Williams College and had become very attracted to Berkshire County, Massachusetts. John's father established a successful chicken farm which quickly persuaded John Jr. that farming was not a life he wished to pursue.

John graduated from Harvard College in 1951 and there he met Susan Anderson at a Harvard Glee Club and Radcliffe Choral Society mixer. After college he worked for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from 1951 to 1955. He married Susan Anderson of Madison, Wisconsin in 1952. They had been married and were in love with each other for more than 70 years at the time of his death. He and Sue went to Paris in 1953 for the CIA and John often said he bravely fought the Cold War from the cafés of Paris. Their son Peter Talbot was born in Paris and now lives with his wife Leah in Missoula. When it seemed in the 1950s that French speaking CIA people might be sent to southeast Asia, John, Sue and Peter returned to the U.S. where John went to work for Trans World Airlines (TWA) then one of the principal U.S. airlines flying to Europe. His years with TWA were eventful as his work in flight operations was part of the transition from the propeller era of Lockheed Constellations to the jets coming into airline use. While working for TWA in Long Island, N.Y. their daughter Deborah was born in 1957.

Sue's father Don Anderson was publisher of the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison and he persuaded John in 1959 there was great opportunity in the newspaper business and particularly in the Lee Newspaper group of which his paper was a member. Anderson is the man after whom the journalism building at the University of Montana is named because he negotiated the purchase of the Anaconda papers in Montana by Lee and lifted the "Copper Collar" from Montana journalism. John worked for Lee in Madison, Muscatine, Iowa, and Billings, MT, before being promoted to publisher in Missoula in 1970. He said to his friends that taking the Missoulian in the 1970s from the era of hot lead and Linotype machines to photocomposition and offset printing was the hardest thing he ever accomplished because of changed jobs and displaced people. John was publisher of the Missoulian until 1980 but worked with a group of Lee papers until 1986. He then left Lee in order to keep his family in Missoula. He designed a news media management course and taught the course at the University of Montana's School of Journalism until 2002. At the University of Montana, he also became an ardent fan of Griz football and basketball, and particularly enjoyed the last Brawl of the Wild.

He enjoyed singing in choral groups and was able to do this every place he lived, from a boy soprano at age 8, to a Gilbert and Sullivan lead in a Muscatine musical and then years with the Missoula Mendelssohn Club and Symphony Chorale, and Holy Spirit Episcopal Church. The Mendelssohn Club took Sue and him on trips around the world, allowing him to sing in some of the world's most glorious venues. For many years they hosted visiting musicians and journalists in their home. For the Missoula Symphony, he also served as board member and president. He was an early board member and president of the Five Valleys Land Trust and helped organize its first years which included protecting Mts. Jumbo and Sentinel. In later life he served as a volunteer writing coach at Hellgate High School, a volunteer at the dental clinic at Partnership Health Center and a driver delivering meals for Meals on Wheels.

With Sue he received the Missoula Chamber of Commerce "George" award in 1986 for "not letting George do it," and also with Sue received the Governor's Arts Award in 1994. Sue and John also received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters award from the University of Montana. John said the award he really liked best was a trip with Sue on the remodeled Orient Express train from London to Venice given to them by fellow Lee newspaper publishers when John retired from Lee.

Survivors include his wife Sue, a brother William Talbot (Alice-Mary) of Washington, DC, a son Peter (Leah) and daughter Deborah Frandsen (Chris Frandsen) both of Missoula, granddaughters Lily Frandsen and Juniper Davis (Ryan Sudbury) of Missoula, a grandson Lake Davis (Holly) of Bozeman, and five great-grandchildren: Grace Myonne Davis, Taj Davis, Mercedes Davis, and Lowen and Calder Sudbury-Davis.

A private family service will be held at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church with a gathering to celebrate John's life later in the spring or summer. Memorials may be made to the Five Valleys Land Trust, United way of Missoula County, Holy Spirit Church or Meals on Wheels at Missoula Aging Services.