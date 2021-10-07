Menu
John Thornton
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula
1705 West Broadway
Missoula, MT

John Thornton

1962-2021

MISSOULA ~ John joined his loving family in 1963 with sister Sarah, and parents Dr. Melvin and June Thornton and enjoyed a rich childhood. He received the UM Florence Reynolds scholarship for cello, which he played for the Missoula Symphony for most of his life. Bassist for the local blue band The Locobros, his talent spanned many instruments. He was a dreamer of many sorts who enjoyed flying RC planes, Lord of the Rings, and the writing of Robert Heinlein.

John married the love of his life, Marcia, in 1989, welcoming three children Justin, Amelia, and Benjamin. He became everyone' favorite plant man, opening Missoula Plant Service in 1995. He worked hard to make everyone he knew feel loved.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Mel and June, his son Justin, and his niece Annie. He leaves behind his wife Marcia, son Ben (Katrina), grandchildren Eleanor and Henry, daughter Amelia (Jesse), sister Sarah (Robert) and much more family.

John passed peacefully in his sleep, with his wife by his side, after a long battle with COPD.

A Celebration of John's life will be from 3 – 5 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.


Published by Missoulian on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula
1705 West Broadway, Missoula, MT
Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula
Garden City Funeral Home - Missoula

Dear Marcia, Ben and family, I am so sorry to be reading the news of John´s death. He was such a good man and he loved his family so. I remember once he saw a little fairy that I had and he wanted to know where I got it. He said, my wife loves things like that. I certainly know he struggled with his COPD and I was pleased to meet the two of you when you carried on his work. I always loved seeing and chatting with him. My sympathies to you all. Sincerely, Mae Nan Ellingson
Mae Nan Ellingson
October 7, 2021
