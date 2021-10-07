John Thornton

1962-2021

MISSOULA ~ John joined his loving family in 1963 with sister Sarah, and parents Dr. Melvin and June Thornton and enjoyed a rich childhood. He received the UM Florence Reynolds scholarship for cello, which he played for the Missoula Symphony for most of his life. Bassist for the local blue band The Locobros, his talent spanned many instruments. He was a dreamer of many sorts who enjoyed flying RC planes, Lord of the Rings, and the writing of Robert Heinlein.

John married the love of his life, Marcia, in 1989, welcoming three children Justin, Amelia, and Benjamin. He became everyone' favorite plant man, opening Missoula Plant Service in 1995. He worked hard to make everyone he knew feel loved.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Mel and June, his son Justin, and his niece Annie. He leaves behind his wife Marcia, son Ben (Katrina), grandchildren Eleanor and Henry, daughter Amelia (Jesse), sister Sarah (Robert) and much more family.

John passed peacefully in his sleep, with his wife by his side, after a long battle with COPD.

A Celebration of John's life will be from 3 – 5 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.