John Paul Wester

John Paul Wester, aged 91, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. John was born on April 4, 1930 in Forsythe, MT to Peter and Lilie Wester. He went to work at Mountain States Tele-Telegraph and retired in 1986 from Qwest after 43 years.

Survivors are loving wife, Irma, three sons, Joe, Cal, and Carl Wester, one sister, Joan and Irma's children, Kirby, Rob and Monja.

John requests that there be no memorial service.