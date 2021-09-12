John "Jack" Phillip Zottnick

Beloved son, husband, father, papa, grandpa, and friend John "Jack" Phillip Zottnick, 86, of Missoula passed away on September 1, 2021 at St. Patrick's Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Jack was born on October 13, 1934 in Missoula to Herman and Lydia Zottnick. He graduated from Missoula County High School. After high school his dad put him on a bus and sent him to barber school in Spokane Washington. Jack would always say he was never so homesick. After graduating from barber school, he returned to Missoula where he joined his dad Herman at the Zottnick Barbershop where he stayed until his retirement in 2015. The barbershop has remained in the same location since 1937. He missed going into the shop every day after he retired, so continued to go to the shop to visit and reminisce with his past customers.

Jack was a long time member of the past Evangelical United Brethren Church. This is where he met the girl that would change his life. They met at church camp in 1955. Jack married the love of his life, Adelia (Dee) Burnside on September 30, 1956. Out of this beautiful union four children were born. Jack and Dee raised their family in the same house that they built in 1957 and still live in today.

Jack had a tough exterior but was very sensitive and had a heart of gold. Jack and Dee created the most amazing memories for their children up until the day he passed away. His mind was sharp as a tack and he could discuss anything in the news and business world. Jack loved doing things with his family and friends. Jack and Dee created a fun, loving life for their family. He was also an avid Griz fan. So many fun memories were made waterskiing, camping (many songs sung and stories were told around the campfires), fishing ("GET YOUR POLE DOWN AND KEEP THE LINE TIGHT!"), hunting, and snowmobiling and going to the Griz football games and basketball games.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers (James and Charles Zottnick).

He is survived by his loving wife Dee, son Brian (Loree Olson), daughters Debbie Casey (Donald), Diane Schock (Brian), and Karen Callahan (Dan), and his grandchildren Desiree Casey, John (Victoria) Callahan, Nick (Kayla) Callahan, Kyle Schock and Kadee Schock. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Ken (Nadean) Burnside and sister-in-law Evelyn (Ed) Popelka and many nieces and nephews.

At Jack's request there will be no service. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home (gardencityfh.com).

May his memory forever be blessed.