Jordan Lynn Teeple

Jordan Lynn Teeple (30) joined her brother in heaven on Tues. Sept. 7th from a truck wreck on Eastside Hwy and El Capitan in Florence. She was born April 15th, 1991 in Missoula to parents Jeff and Karen Teeple.

Jordan started school in Frenchtown, then moved to Eagle, ID until the 6th grade. She finished 11th grade in St. Ignatius when she had her first born son, Kenny. She later had 3 more daughters, Kaelyn, Keira and Kyanne. They were the best things that ever happened to her. She loved them dearly and was so very proud of them. Jordan was shy but when she made friends, they were her best friends for life. Her sister, Mikaela was her best friend and partner in "fun" until they grew up and apart.

Jordan also loved animals to a fault as she had many through the years.

Jordan was a very hard worker with her favorite jobs being Rod's Harvest Food in the deli and her last job at Mission Bistro. Her goal was to have a deli of her own so her kids would have something to work at with her.

Jordan was preceded in death by her brother Jeff at age 31, Uncle Craig at age 26, grandparents Ken and Jeanie Teeple and her Grandpa McCabe. She leaves behind her mom, dad and sister, Jeff, Karen and Mikaela Teeple, her nephew Tristen Teeple, children Kenny, Kaelyn, Keira and Kyanne. She had many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and tons of friends. Her smiling face will be missed by so many.

The service is Saturday, Oct. 2nd at 11:00 at Cornerstone Faith Center, 516 N. Main Street, St. Ignatius, with a reception immediately following at Good Ole Days Park. Please join us to celebrate Jordan's short life. Donations for the benefit of her children can be made at Valley Bank in St. Ignatius.