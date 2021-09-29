Menu
Jordan Lynn Teeple
1991 - 2021
BORN
1991
DIED
2021

Jordan Lynn Teeple

Jordan Lynn Teeple (30) joined her brother in heaven on Tues. Sept. 7th from a truck wreck on Eastside Hwy and El Capitan in Florence. She was born April 15th, 1991 in Missoula to parents Jeff and Karen Teeple.

Jordan started school in Frenchtown, then moved to Eagle, ID until the 6th grade. She finished 11th grade in St. Ignatius when she had her first born son, Kenny. She later had 3 more daughters, Kaelyn, Keira and Kyanne. They were the best things that ever happened to her. She loved them dearly and was so very proud of them. Jordan was shy but when she made friends, they were her best friends for life. Her sister, Mikaela was her best friend and partner in "fun" until they grew up and apart.

Jordan also loved animals to a fault as she had many through the years.

Jordan was a very hard worker with her favorite jobs being Rod's Harvest Food in the deli and her last job at Mission Bistro. Her goal was to have a deli of her own so her kids would have something to work at with her.

Jordan was preceded in death by her brother Jeff at age 31, Uncle Craig at age 26, grandparents Ken and Jeanie Teeple and her Grandpa McCabe. She leaves behind her mom, dad and sister, Jeff, Karen and Mikaela Teeple, her nephew Tristen Teeple, children Kenny, Kaelyn, Keira and Kyanne. She had many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and tons of friends. Her smiling face will be missed by so many.

The service is Saturday, Oct. 2nd at 11:00 at Cornerstone Faith Center, 516 N. Main Street, St. Ignatius, with a reception immediately following at Good Ole Days Park. Please join us to celebrate Jordan's short life. Donations for the benefit of her children can be made at Valley Bank in St. Ignatius.


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Service
11:00a.m.
Cornerstone Faith Center
516 N. Main Street, St. Ignatius, MT
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeff & Karen, I seen the news segment last night & we are so sorry for both of your losses. I know I haven't seen the both of you for some time, but I remember all the good times we had with Bruce & Karen watching all the welterweight fights together. We would like to get together with you both in the future, my contact number is 406-207-6074 or 406-273-9876. Once again our deepest condolences to your family.
bill and irma lustgraaf
Family
November 5, 2021
Jeff & Karen I am so sorry for your families loss. She was a sweetie and will be missed by many. I can see her coming into the store with little girls and always so kind and gentle. She always with a smile would say hello. Prayers and thoughts to your family. Jerri Denman
Jerri Denman
Friend
November 1, 2021
My deepest condolences to Jordan´s family on their tragic and tremendous loss. My heart breaks for her children who will miss their mom so very much. Prayers for everyone.
Charis Williams
Other
October 2, 2021
iam so sorry
steven
Other
September 29, 2021
