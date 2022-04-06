Joseph Gerald Brooks

Joseph Gerald Brooks, 77, passed to eternal life on April 4, 2022, with his beloved daughter Cindy at his side holding his hand.

Joe was born the tenth child of Perry Eugene and Mabel Bell Brooks on September 30, 1944, in Portland, Oregon, where his parents had temporarily relocated to work in the shipyards supporting America's war effort. When WWII ended, the family returned to the beautiful Mission Valley where Joe spent his childhood exploring every creek, river, forest, and mountain and developing hunting and fishing skills critical to his family's survival.

Joe graduated from Ronan High School in 1962, where he was a star football player. There, he met Nancy Collins and his plans of college and playing Grizzly football were replaced by the hopes and dreams of a young husband and father. His son, Joe Brooks Jr., was born in 1963 and, to support his family, Joe volunteered for wartime service in Vietnam. He served in the Army's 1st Aviation Brigade of the 11th Air Group of the 57th Aviation Company. If it had wings or a rotor, Joe could fly it, but he primarily piloted the De Havilland CV-2 Caribou Fixed Wing as part of the Military Assistance Command Vietnam. He logged over 1,000 combat flight hours and exhibited tenacity and courage in unimaginable conditions.

Upon completing his tour of duty in Vietnam, the Army assigned Joe to Fort Rucker, Alabama, to serve as a flight instructor. There, his daughter Cindy Brooks was born in 1967. Joe often reflected about the moment he met Cindy: how she opened her big eyes, looked innocently at her war-weary father, and the two became best friends for life.

After completing his military service with numerous honors including the Army Commendation Medal for sustained acts of heroism, Joe returned to Ronan and built his family a beautiful home in the foothills of the Mission Mountains, complete with a backyard pond where his kids kept their pet ducks. In addition to working as the Ronan City Foreman and serving on the Ronan City Commission and Lake County Joint Airport Board, Joe embarked on a lifetime of successful entrepreneurial initiatives, building numerous restaurants, subdivisions, Joe's Conoco, the Ronan-Pablo Cable TV Company, and Ronan Power Products. He parlayed these successes into the purchase of what became the JBar4 Ranch, including the homestead where his parents lived during the Great Depression. He was a devoted conservationist and implemented an easement on the ranch dedicated to protecting pheasant and wetland habitat and the trout fishery in Mud Creek

Over the course of those years, Joe and Nancy grew apart and divorced. Joe was later blessed to meet Loretta Shima and become stepfather to her children, Shelly and Shane. Joe and Loretta nurtured one another's Christian faith while enjoying a loving marriage for 40 years. They shared a special bond that inspired everyone around them.

Joe was the last of his generation, something upon which he nostalgically reflected with longing for those who passed before him, including his parents, Gene and Mabel Brooks, and his nine older siblings, Loyal (Frances), Jack, John, and Bob Brooks and Dorothy (Francis) Griffey, Ruth (Leonard) Hawk, Glen (Earl) Grotjohn, Della Bauer, and Pat Krahn. We have no doubt that there is lots of joke-telling occurring in heaven right now, with howls of laughter from the Brooks clan as they embrace their baby brother who finally made it home.

Joe is survived by his wife Loretta; his children Joe Brooks Jr., Cindy (Lance) Melton, Shelly (Larry) Cordis, and Shane (Carissa) Shima; Jennifer (Kevin) Fortney; his grandchildren Bobbi and Samantha Brooks, Isabelle Melton, Riley (Ashley) and Rachel Cordis, and Hunter (Lauren), Fisher, and Skyler Shima; great-grandchildren Ben, Alice, Aiyana, Kiara, and Hudson; sisters-in-law Ellen, Clarice, and Kathryn Brooks; brothers-in-law Marvin Bauer and Larry Krahn; and dozens of nieces and nephews who enriched his life and for whom he held great love

There are no words that can do justice to the beautiful life Joe lived. He was a family man, teaching his children to hunt and fish while instilling the values of hard work, humor, courage, independence, integrity, and love. Joe was a voracious reader with his favorite subjects being the Bible, history, and politics. He was self-taught and brilliant, with the ability to discuss and debate any topic in which you were willing to engage. Joe was also generous to a fault and demonstrated an extraordinary work ethic.

We will celebrate Joe's life with joy on April 23, 2022, at 12 pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ronan. His ashes will be scattered at his parents' historic homestead in the same place his brother Bob rests.