Ronan - Josephine Therriault, 97, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan, Montana.

Josephine was born May 2, 1924, in Burmis, Alberta, Canada. She was the eighth of nine children born to Polish immigrants, Michael and Anna Michalsky. After recovering from polio at age 5, she attended schools in Burmis and Blairmore. She attended teachers' college in Edmonton, Alberta and then taught at a country school near Pincher Creek, Alberta.

While teaching, she boarded with Albert and Dora Therriault and met Eli Therriault when he came to visit his brother. She and Eli were married July 29, 1949, in Pincher Creek. After they were married, they lived in Big Delta, Alaska until 1955, when they moved to Charlo, Montana.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Mission View Garden Club, and was a volunteer at St. Luke Extended Care for several years. She liked to sew, crochet, and knit. In later years she learned how to make rosaries and has made many rosaries for family and friends as well as sending many away to various missions. She also knitted many baby hats for newborns at St. Luke Hospital. She was a substitute teacher at the Charlo School and was also the bookkeeper for the Charlo Water District for many years.

Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Eli, in 1983; her parents, Michael and Anna; three brothers, and five sisters.

She is survived by four children: Bernice (Al) Hawkaluk of Charlo; Alvin (Margaret) of Philispburg; Larry (Mary) of Guernsey, WY; and Annette (Scott) Elverud of Chester. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandsons, one sister-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Father Kevin Christofferson officiating. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Ronan. A reception will follow at the Charlo Senior Citizen Center. Pallbearers will be her six grandsons: Chad Therriault, Darek Elverud, Nathan Hawkaluk, Justin Hawkaluk, Chris Therriault, and Bryce Therriault. Memorials can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society.

