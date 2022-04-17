Judith Jelinek

Judith Jelinek of Laguna Beach, California went gently on Friday, February 25th with the glow of the afternoon sun setting on the Pacific. She made the decision in the last year to choose quality of life over medical interventions. Her husband Howard Jelinek, and nephew Colin South, were by her side and made sure her last wishes were honored. Only two weeks before, she was on her phone communicating across continents via zoom, raising money for her favorite causes, preparing for tax season, supporting progressive candidates in the coming elections, and doing the daily LA Times and Sunday NY Times crosswords.

Judith channeled her passions for music and education with life-long devotion to the support of regional arts organizations, starting with the Women's Committee of the Philharmonic Society of Orange County and served as President of The Committees and as a PSOC board member. This led to a seat on the Association of California Symphony Orchestras where her mission was to build alliances to support all forms of musical ventures. More recently, she joined the Dean's Council for the School of the Arts at UCI, and in 2002, she was a founding member of the Laguna Beach Music Festival and has been an ongoing supporter of the PSOC's Eclectic Orange series, which brings renowned and unique artists from around the world to perform in local venues. In 2009, Judith was honored by the Laguna Beach branch of the American Assn. of University Women for her leadership in introducing the Brummitt-Taylor Music Listening Program to Orange County schools. In 2017, the Philharmonic Society honored her with the Golden Baton Award.

Born Judith Elizabeth Mary South in January 1939 to George and Hetty South in Winchester, South Canterbury, New Zealand, Judy was the middle child with four siblings - sisters Margaret Faulkner and the late Toby Tobin, Helen and the late George Ward, Alison and David Stewart, and her brother Peter and the late Bertha South. Peter predeceased her in 2011 and then her nephew Michael Stewart in 2018. Childhood illness kept Judy out of school for a year, and doctors gave a prognosis of reduced life expectancy. She proved this wrong. She was fearlessly adventurous and by the time she was 30, she had traveled 16,000 miles from New Zealand to the UK via India and the Suez Canal, worked as a nanny in the UK and Canada, and attained her teaching qualification in speech pathology in Dunedin and Christchurch, and worked in schools in Christchurch. where her active professional and social life led to meeting the tall American from Montana, the love of her life. In June 1969, they tied the knot on a cold NZ winter day at her sister Helen's Rhododendron-framed farmhouse and set off for life in California.

The first years in the US included using shipping crates as furniture in a series of apartments and a return to college for a second bachelor's degree and a master's degree, both with honors, in speech pathology. At Cal State Fullerton she collected a group of dear, life-long professional colleagues and friends who played tennis on Saturdays and gathered frequently to share and celebrate life. From all these associations and visits from their New Zealand family and friends, Judy and Howard built a vibrant life together.

n the 1970s and 1980s, Judy turned her talents to helping Howard establish his electronic design business and making a home in the round house at Top of the World in Laguna Beach. The 1990s brought a move down the hill to a beachside home, a weekend getaway home in Fallbrook, and more recently a summer home in Polson, Montana where Judith wasted no time supporting local artists, public radio, and the music school at the University of Montana. Through the years, Judy threw open the doors in all these homes to a cavalcade of international visitors and extended family. Along the way there were beloved long-lived pups, Llasha and Tallulah-belle, and the wondrous Fluffy Cat who with Judy's patient care converted from feral to seeing-eye house cat for Llasha.

Judy leaves her cherished sisters and their children in New Zealand, all who had a special place in her heart. She always concerned herself with their well-being, and even on her most difficult days checked on them to hear their voices. She treasured the frequent visits by nephews Andrew South (Jo Hikaka) and Colin South (Kelly Courtney), and great-nephews Ian and Alex South. She is also survived by her extended Jelinek family including sisters-in-law Sally and the late George Westrom and Kate Marx (Michael Powers) and nieces and nephews and greats, all of whom called her Aunt Judy. A fierce advocate, she accumulated a wealth of family and friends who consider her support, mentorship, and loyalty to be her most valuable accomplishment.

No service will be held. The family is planning memorial concerts in early September in the US and later that month in NZ. No flowers, please. Judith's wish was to honor her memory by considering a donation to a music or educational organization of your choice.