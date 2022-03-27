Julian Lofthus

101 years old

Julian Lofthus passed away on Friday, March 10, 2022, at Hot Springs Health and Rehab Center.

Julian was born on January 5, 1921, in Deer Park, Minnesota. One of the eleven children born to Oscar and Signie Lofthus.

Induction into the army in 1942. Went into Air Force Radar and was stationed at Christmas Island. Honorably discharged on October 23, 1945.

He bought the family farm in Minnesota and farmed for a few years. After that, he went to Montana and did some ranch work and crop dusted. Went back to Minnesota and then on to Silverdale, Washington. At about age 40, he settled in Montana and did ranch work in the Cutbank area. When he retired, he moved to Polson, Montana. When in his 90's, his niece, Jennine Robbins, became his custodian and he relocated to an assisted living facility in Plains, MT. When it closed in 2010, he was relocated to Cherry Hills in Thompson Falls, MT. In 2014, Jennine passed away and his nephew Obert Lofthus Jr. became his custodian.

Last November, he relocated to Hot Springs Health and Rehab where he passed away at 101 years old.

He never married or had kids but with all his family and friends he was well-loved. He liked cars and motorcycles, especially 1956 T-birds and his 1969 Mercury Cougar. He also enjoyed going on walks and speaking Norwegian. As an old man, he was one of the best. Happy, friendly, funny, always had a smile, and never complained.

Surviving Julian are his sister Violet Berentson, Gloria Amunrud, and Arlene Kegley all of Washington, and numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Signie, brothers Thelman, Mel, Obert, Andor, Sidney, Melvin, and his sister Edna Siegert.