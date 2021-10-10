Julie Yvonne Stroh

Julie Yvonne Stroh left us too soon on October 5, 2021.

She was born on June 18, 1961 in Osceola, Iowa to Shirley Jean Adair and Roland Jackie Simpson. She grew up in a small town in Iowa where everybody knew you.

She later moved to Montana where on September 19, 1999 she married Glenn Stroh. After moving to Florence they adopted two children, Mason Stroh and Sierra Stroh.

She was a loving wife, mother, sister and doting Aunt. She was always caring for others, working at Watson's Children's Shelter, running a daycare, was a CNA and lastly doing in-home care. She loved family, never missing an opportunity to bring everyone together. She liked yard sales, camping, country music, old westerns, card games, cooking, sewing, and baking.

She was preceded in death by mother, Shirley Jean Cline, father, Roland Jackie Simpson, step-father, Rey Myron Cline, brother, Faron Ray Simpson.

Surviving family members include sisters, Tammy, Char, Laura and brothers Paul, Rick, and Eric. Julie has much extended family in both Montana and Iowa.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dan Fox Youth Homes.