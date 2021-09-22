Justin James Clark

Justin James Clark, 39, passed away in Missoula, Montana on July 23rd. He was a bright, brilliant soul who felt life deeply. He was always up for an adventure, pouring his heart into whatever he committed himself to. He had a wicked sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. He loved fishing, drives in the mountains, floating the river, cooking, and being with family. But his greatest delight was his four children, Maura, Corbin, Clyde, and Lucy.

He was born February 23, 1982, in Great Falls. After high school, his exploratory nature found him traversing the states of Oregon, Hawaii, Washington, South Dakota, Louisiana, and Texas. It was during these travels he learned the skill of carpentry. In 2006, he headed back to Montana. Settling in Missoula, he continued his trade as a carpenter. His architectural mind led him to become a gifted craftsman. His creative spirit was evident in most everything he did. Whether he was working on a project, cooking dinner, having a conversation, or just playing. He loved to push the bounds of what was conventional into what was possible.

Throughout his life Justin, created many friendships. He was gregarious and animated. He used laughter as a medium to bring people together. He was charismatic, high-spirited, and outspoken. He had the ability to see the good in others. But overall, it was his heart that drew people to him.

We are grateful for the time we had with him. His presence will be deeply and profoundly missed.

In celebration of Justin's life, a gathering will be held at Burns Street Bistro on September 25th at 6:00 p.m. Dinner will be served. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund for Justin's children has been set up at Clearwater Credit Union. Please make donations out to Justin Clark Memorial Fund.