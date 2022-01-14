Ke'ana Clark

On January 6, 2022 early in the morning, the angels decided to take our beloved Ke'ana, daughter, granddaughter, sister and niece. Her mother and her Nana were at her side.

She was a very special young woman that loved giving hugs and calling everyone early in the morning. She had a very special place in everyone's heart. She would go the store and have $20 to spend but fill her cart with hundreds of dollars of stuff. She did love to shop and eat bbq. She loved little kids and her service dog, Jasmine. She had many friends.

Ke'ana is survived by her mother, J'Lyn Clark, her sister, Alyssa Shyan Clark, her Nana, Teri Lynn Ferguson and her grandmother, Cheri Marie Carman, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Ke'ana was preceded in death by her father, Shawn Carman, maternal grandfather, Julius Clark and several uncles.

Services will be held February 12, 2022 at 1 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Frenchtown building, Mill Creek Road.