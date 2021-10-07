Ken Rumbaugh

For my Dad.

He was the best. He is the best. It's humbling when you realize how many people loved your dad. He was an incredible person, who could illuminate a room. You never felt alone when you were with Ken.

He uplifted people. He was a musician, luthier, craftsman, artist, comedian, impromptu therapist, friend, mentor. I love him so much. And I will miss him every day.

He is survived by his Bittersweet guitars, music, cups of coffee, tortoise shell picks, and everyone who learned something valuable from Ken (too many to name!)

Celebration of life is to be held October 17th 2-5pm at the Hamilton House in Victor, MT.

Goodnight, Dad. I love you.

Dot