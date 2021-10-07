Menu
Ken Rumbaugh
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021

Ken Rumbaugh

For my Dad.

He was the best. He is the best. It's humbling when you realize how many people loved your dad. He was an incredible person, who could illuminate a room. You never felt alone when you were with Ken.

He uplifted people. He was a musician, luthier, craftsman, artist, comedian, impromptu therapist, friend, mentor. I love him so much. And I will miss him every day.

He is survived by his Bittersweet guitars, music, cups of coffee, tortoise shell picks, and everyone who learned something valuable from Ken (too many to name!)

Celebration of life is to be held October 17th 2-5pm at the Hamilton House in Victor, MT.

Goodnight, Dad. I love you.

Dot


Published by Missoulian on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamilton House
Victor, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I've known Ken for a good number of years as a fellow musician. Last time I've seen him was at the Tuesday At Twelve concert when he performed with his folk-pop band, ] the BitterSweet. Right now, I'm shocked to learn that he crossed over. When I answer the call of Creator, I will see Ken again in the Spirit World. R.I.P. Ken... Until we meet again on Great Spirit's stage.
Billy Angus
Friend
October 19, 2021
Your father was is a caring kind soul and he touched our hearts and made us smile. Very sorry for your loss God Bless you. And we will see him again.
Lisa Foster
Friend
October 15, 2021
I knew your dad from visiting with him at River Rising. He was such a fun person--so friendly and interested in everyone and he always had a kind word. I was so sad when I heard he had died. You must miss him so much! I'm sorry for your loss, Dot.
Barb
October 14, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. If you are lucky, there are people out there who leave a mark on your life that will always stay with you. Ken was one of those people. My wife and I enjoyed seeing your dad perform at the Hamilton House, and seeing his latest guitar creation. Ken actually came by when we first bought our house. Your dad was an amazing man and I'm thankful to say that I knew him. He will be missed.
Adam
Friend
October 12, 2021
Hi Dot, you don't know me but I have known Ken for pretty much as long as my sister Kristina has. I am the oldest sister of the three, and have seen Kristina blossom with Ken and Mike and then just Ken. His eyebrows and eyes remind me of my late father - bushy and twinkling eyes. There are too many memories to share of your Dad - he was intertwined in my family's life in so many ways. I will always remember music, River Rising where he was always there and his smile. I hope these memories bring you a little bit of peace. I am so sorry for your loss and for the loss of someone who I equated with Hamilton. Much love. Margit
Margit
October 8, 2021
I´m sorry for your loss for. I knew Ken for many years. Not real close but always said hello. Just think about your dad at his best. That´s how you will see him again young and strong. Nice man
Kurt
October 7, 2021
He was the best.
Aaron h
October 7, 2021
Every time I saw your father drive by with the dead Christmas tree on top of his car, I had a good laugh. Thank you Ken for being so lighthearted
Karen
October 6, 2021
the classic definition of "a character". He will be missed by all of us.
barry whitmore
Friend
October 6, 2021
