Kim Marie Graham

On Monday September 6, 2021 Kim Graham loving sister and mother of two children, Haley and Jason Morgan, passed away at 62.

Kim was born on August 24, 1959 in Philipsburg, Montana to Leo and Donna Graham (Reesman), she joined her four siblings and later a younger brother. Kim and her family moved to Missoula where she graduated from Hellgate High School in 1977. She worked at the Palace Hotel in her early years. She eventually decided to move to Georgia to live with her Aunt Burma (Mabel) Thompson who she took care of until her death. She married Terry Morgan there and raised her two children. During her forty plus years living in Georgia she was the sole office manager for two highly respected businesses.

Kim was a loving, kind and special sister and friend. She would bring joy to many with her smile and quiet kindness. She had a very caring spirit. Kim loved animals, will be missed by her dog Peanut and especially her best friend and caretaker Debbie. She will be greatly missed by many of her close friends and family as well.

Kim was preceded in death by her mother Donna, her father Leo, her brother Gordon, stepsister Lavinda Reesman and her infant son. She is survived by her two children Haley and Jason, their children and her brothers Chris Johnson and children Jarod (Carin), Tyler (Katie) and Trevar, Ron (Linda) and children Tom (Jennifer), Carl and Melanie (Aaron), Leo (Sarah) and children Sam and Elizabeth (Peyden), sister Leona (Robert) and children Pali (Napua), Kaola Kia (Amber), Liaka, Dawn (Shane) Tanioka, Kua, and Malia (Anthony), stepbrother Robert Reesman(Robbie) and children Matt and Clayton, and stepsister Tammy Jo Tulberg (Roger) and son Dustin. Kim is survived by several aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and her longtime Georgia friend Debbie Salter.

There will be a small family gathering in Missoula and another graveside service in Philipsburg