Kip Lloyd Courville

Kip Lloyd Courville, 47, entered heaven on December 31, 2021 while in Hot Springs, MT. He was born on Sunday evening on a beautiful fall day, October 20, 1974 in Polson Montana. He married the love of his life Ursula Maria Strecker the summer of 2013, his parents Ellen Regan Kaphammer (Karl) and Clifford Charles Courvile.

Kip graduated from Ronan High School in 1993. He was an athlete, participating in wrestling and football. Kip also was a bull rider, this adventurous mentality was passed on to his younger brother that created many family memories, and frightening moments. He loved riding horses.

This passion continued into his life's work. He guided for Richies and Clinkenbeard for many years embracing the wilderness and the power of being one with the land while allowing others to experience it through his lens and expertise. He loved all his critters, especially his dogs, Maggie & Hombre. Kip worked his trade of carpentry with utmost skill and craftsmanship with Hu Beaver Builders and continuing as an independent contractor, memories of his work will live on for years. Kip loved ranching and riding his horse, he and Ursula enjoyed all their outdoor activities, especially horseback riding and his garden. Kip would be propagating his early crop of tomatoes this winter in preparation for the spring and summer.

Kip is preceded in death by grandparents Dick and Alice Ogden, Henry and Fredaline Courville and his sister Alice Courville Roberts. Mother and Father In-laws Karl A. and Maria Magdalena Strecker and by all his friends. He is survived by his wife Ursula, his mother Ellen (Karl) Kaphammer, father Clifford C. Courville, Brother Cal (Sarah) Courville and Sister Elizabeth Courville (Dustin Smith). His relatives in Germany Ulrich Johannes, Reinhard and Gerhard Adolf Strecker. His nieces and nephews Regan Courville Rosales, "Amanda Courville Webster, Noah Smith, Trevor McAllister, Ashtin Courville, Wiljames Courville, August Courville, Brynn Courville, Jay and Bryce Roberts. All are welcome to join family and friends at the service to be held on January 6, 2022 @ 12:00 (noon). The service and reception will be held at the St. Ignatius Community Center at 240 Mountain View Drive, St. Ignatius Montana 59868.