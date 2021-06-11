Larry Duncan

2/22/1946 – 5/31/2021

Larry Duncan, long-time Cherokee County resident and educator, died Monday, May 31, 2021, of COVID in St. Patrick Hospital, Missoula, Montana.

A sportsman extraordinaire, Larry loved the outdoors. He was an incredible archer and an uncanny deer hunter. He could expertly handle a canoe and was adept at outwitting the channel cats and smallmouths in the Illinois river. Larry had an army of fishing and hunting buddies, all of whom brought joy to his life.

Growing up, he worked at various jobs including guiding on the Illinois, running a combine on the wheat harvest, picking fruit, hauling hay, and working as a NSC custodian, among other things. Larry had what people used to refer to as "grit". Once he decided to do something, nothing stopped him. He just kept plugging at it until it was done.

The ability to form friendships, to make people believe in you and trust you is one of the few absolutely fundamental qualities of success. Larry had that ability. To those who did not know Larry, it is impossible to give an adequate explanation of his life. To those who knew him, none is necessary.

He was instantly likeable and had a seemingly endless number of friends. A paraphrasing of Will Rogers fits: "I never met anyone who didn't like Larry."

The center of his universe was with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he always referred to as "his babies."

He was predeceased several years ago by his wife Nancy, and a brother Tom Duncan. He is survived by his son Gary and wife Jennie of Missoula, Montana, as well as grandchildren Joshua Stroud of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, Mackenzie Duncan, Abigail Duncan, and Colten Duncan, all of Missoula. Other survivors include a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Judy Duncan of Katy, Texas, and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jerry and Rose Rice of Ottawa, Kansas.

The prophet Micah summarized all of God's laws into a single verse – Micah 6:8 – by saying "What does God require of you? To love mercy, to act justly and to walk humbly with your God." Larry fulfilled those requirements.

We give special thanks to the ICU staff of St. Patrick Hospital for their care and kindness towards Larry.