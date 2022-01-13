Larry D. Wade

Larry D. Wade, our real cowboy, rode into the sunset to be with his Savior, Jesus, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Brookdale in Las Vegas, NV. Larry was born Nov. 17, 1941 in Cozad, NE to the late Don and Della Wade. His family and friends will remember him as enjoying the outdoors. He enjoyed attending and watching the PBR and NFR. Before entering his teaching career, Larry rodeoed for ten years. In 1965 he won a Regional Championship in saddle bronc riding. Larry taught Math and Science to middle school students for twenty-five years. After retiring from teaching he invented and manufactured a product which was for carrying rifles, bows, fishing poles and the like and named the company "Montana Scabbards". Larry loved playing his guitar and singing. He was in a band as a lead singer and recorded a CD. He played at weddings, birthday and anniversary parties and even a few funerals. Larry enjoyed working with his hands making bird houses, bird feeders, clocks and other crafty items.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Wade, Mesa, AZ; his sister, Kaye Wade Hicks, Las Vegas, NV; his son, Brian Wade, Missoula, MT; two stepchildren, Nichole Harper Scribner (Nathan), Missoula, MT; Matthew R. Dysart (Kristen), Lago Vista, TX; six grandchildren-Courtney Wade, Elizabeth Harper, Samantha H. Smith (Dalton), Christopher Harper, Asher Dysart, Axel Dysart and one great granddaughter, Khloe E. Smith, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the nursing staff at Brookdale-Vegas for their diligent and caring support of Larry while he was in their facility. He was loved and enjoyed by all. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family, especially his wife, Sandy.

A memorial service will be held in Mesa, AZ officiated by Rich Thorson.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that any and all contributions or donations go to Cabinet Mountain Bible Church, P.O. Box 1475, Trout Creek, MT 59874.