Laura Pehan Borges

The day of The Lord cometh as a thief in the night, but gifts shower down upon us each and every day. All prayers are answered.

Laura Pehan Borges was born on September 5, 1960 in Glasgow, Montana. She grew up in Valley County's tiny Glentana and in 1978 graduated from Opheim High School. She achieved her Associate Degree in Accounting from the University of Montana. In the year she was born, the low was -27° and before she turned 3-years-old, -46°. Windchill earned not a second thought even after the outhouse blew over.

From the get-go she was tough with a great sense of humor. She would ham it up in photo booths, never miss a chance to try on disguises from holiday displays and party stores. She'd retell the story of a birthday game she and her siblings once played where the winner had to snatch a ribbon from the neck of their farmstead's most ornery goat. 8-years old, she waited around a corner until Billy approached and beaned him with a wooden post, removed the prized ribbon and shrugged her shoulders when the old goat was found hooves up. Once married and traveling for work, I'd unpack my things only to find she'd left curled-up handwritten love notes thoughtfully hidden in my clothing. When she and I traveled together she'd wait in my truck and play with my camera. I'd later be mystified by the strangest photos. Instead of mountains or clouds, she'd focus on mere parts of door handles, screw heads, seat patterns, even her shoelaces, and all in such creative ways that I'd be clueless, scratching my head trying to recall why I had taken them and when. As I was taller and stronger, she once had to prove she could literally foot-shove me out of bed. Taken by surprise, I landed on the floor. I feigned offense and never let her forget it.

She had the loudest belch I ever heard. She'd pause in store lobbies and let loose. The glass doors would rattle. She'd turn toward me with a shocked look, jaw dropped, so I had to endure people's stares. I eventually developed a scoring system to rate her performances, a true artiste.

She breezed through a daily host of puzzles. Sudoku no more challenged her than did Tic-tac-toe. She solved the entire Wordle list in a few days. Some words seemed her own, cute when she said "Nintendo Pokeyman", and I humored her when she claimed "soare" a word, but when she labeled an item "boughten" I called her on it. Had she been raised in a barn? Nope! "Boughten" dates from the 1700s. While she WAS raised on a farm, this only meant she was a tireless gardener with a green thumb who weed-whacked with a vengeance, raked leaves like it was a treat and decorated our property as to make Liberace proud. All this yardwork came before she grew ill with a rare, debilitating disease with no effective treatment and no known cure. In almost 31 years of marriage I don't think I ever talked her once into what she didn't want, so her acceptance of my last call to 911 was doubly distressing. In her final hours, I begged her to stay on this side of the line, so she refused pain relief, holding on to last for family rushing to see her one more time.

In keeping with an abiding curiosity about her family's history, she'd recount her growing-up days on the homestead. She recalled having hidden from her sisters her Barbie-doll collection in a soon to be plowed field, only to have them scattered by the plow. Not far away, in the family cemetery she would bury multiple relatives young and old. She held their memories dear, their birth and passing dates maintained on the annual calendar. Standing beside her on that windy, lonesome prairie, I knew she had many reasons to be angry at life, but she was not.

As she lay dying in the hospital, many thoughts returned, knocking at the door of my mind. She and I had met on a blind date the week I returned from overseas and we'd dated 5 years before our formal engagement while she traveled extensively as an au pair. She was my best friend. Our kids were born in New York, and we returned home only after the Towers came down. We counted 26 countries between us. I thought we'd see so much more…

A doting parent, she hid so many Easter eggs that, every year, older ones were found. She kept the tooth fairies busy, carved a field's worth of pumpkins, and held Santa Claus fully accountable. She remembered every relative's birthday, anniversary, and for holidays and special dates, sending out stacks of greeting cards. How will Hallmark survive? Her doggies were devoted to her and, on walks, she greeted our neighbors and their dogs by name. For many years we were serious yard-sailors. She was an avid reader, particularly of romance novels and in her last year the New Yorker. Impractical Jokers was her favorite TV show, a perfect fit.

In her best years and beyond, she was a wonderful wife, birthed beautiful babies and helped at every turn to see them through to their college days. With her great phone voice, she excelled as a law-firm receptionist and later ran our family business. Until the point she could no longer travel she was always there when I woke from surgery, the exemplar of consideration and kindness. She encouraged me and our children in hobbies and pursuits as if they were her own. She believed we'd win the lottery and as far as I am concerned, she was right, as I'd won it the day I met her.

Laura did not die in pain. As good as agreed, she waited until after the arrival and exchanges of love from family before she gave in to ease her suffering. She never regained consciousness. 2 days later, in the earliest hours of April 9, my bride passed away, her family at her side. How can I be angry at life, knowing she no longer suffers?

In our most loving memory, we pray for her deserved welcome where all good souls go. To be announced later, a celebration of her life will be held in Glentana. In lieu of gifts please hug your children, make peace with your brothers and sisters, tell your fathers and mothers how much you love them before it is too late and let grandma and grandpa know they will never be replaced but their best examples followed. She would want this: it's not what you say, it's what you do.

Laura is survived by those many among us who go to bed hungry, who are ill, who suffer alone, who long for human companionship, who deserve second and third chances at love and to be listened to, whatever their creed, color, or persuasion. I am living proof she made the world a better place. What will I do without her? If each of us has our day, then my day was hers.

Laura's is survived by her loving husband Michael Peter Borges, her adoring children McKindree and Thamsen, her loving sisters Shirley Kimmet, Mary Fischer and her husband Myrel, Cathy Hanser and her husband Joe, Martha Redmon and her husband David, sister-in-law Debbie Pehan, her loving brothers Jim and his wife Mary, plus Bob, Joe and his wife Stacy, 17 nephews, 7 nieces, numerous cousins, and surrogate parent Evelyn Cherullo. Laura was preceded in death by her beloved father and mother, Tony and Babe Pehan, her cherished brother Gene Pehan, her beloved sister Clara Rasmusan, brothers-in-law Aloie Kimmet and Jerry Rasmusan, her much-loved nieces Patricia Kimmet and Melissa Fischer Greenhagen, her sweet nephew Joshua Redmon, surrogate parent Al Raditz, and my loving parents Charly and Shirley Anne Tiernan. Additionally, she will be missed by friends throughout Missoula, across Montana, in many states, and especially of the worldwide Rising Sun community.

I close my eyes and see her laugh. Gone but not forgotten... I will forever miss you.