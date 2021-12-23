Lee Alderdice

Polson – Retired Air Force Major, Lee Alderdice, age 96, quietly and peacefully left the constraints of his earthly body and was so looking forward to his personal homecoming with Jesus, on Friday, December 17, 2021. He was born on June 14, 1925 in Akron, OH to Athel and Dessie Alderdice. He joined a sister Roberta.

He joined the Air Force at 17 and spent 20 years in that service and retired in December of 1963, at which time he went to work for Firestone Tire Co. and later Todd ShipYard in the state of California.

He married Virginia "Ginny" Burroughs in 1948 and they raised three children together. Ginny passed away in 1993.

His passion was golf and he excelled at it. During his life he was able to play in almost every and many other countries. The golf course is where he fell in love again in 1998 and he and Diane were married on May 15, 1999. They were so very fortunate to have twenty-two wonderful years together and were soul mates. They both joined the Polson Community Church together and he was a member up until his passing.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, both parents, sister and oldest son. He is survived by his wife Diane and a blended family consisting of a precious daughter in law, five children and their spouses, fifteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

There will be a military service held in the late spring or early summer of 2022 at Polson Community Church. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.