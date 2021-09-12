Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Missoulian
Missoulian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leila "Babe" Micheletto
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sunset Cemetery Funeral Home and Crematory
7405 Mullan Road
Missoula, MT

Leila "Babe" Micheletto

Leila Mae Boles Micheletto passed away September 3 at the age of 84. She was born in Fairview Montana to Lyle and Edna Boles on April 2, 1937. She attended school in Fairview. After graduating High School, she married Tom Micheletto on June 13, 1955 in Sidney Mt. Tom and Leila just celebrated their 66th Wedding anniversary.

In 1969 Tom and Leila moved their family to Missoula.

Leila worked for Super 8 Motel as the head housekeeper for 28 years. She was the first recipient of the Super 8 National Employee of the Year Award in 1984.

Leila took great pleasure in working in her yard. She had the most beautiful flowers every year. Her greatest love however was for her family. She loved hosting family gatherings especially during the holidays, spending weekends camping and boating at Seeley Lake. She also enjoying special trips with her family whether it was a trip to the parks in Montana, sporting events, Disneyland, Las Vegas or Nashville. Being a very compassionate and caring person, everyone was always welcome in her home. She had a special place in her heart for all the dogs she received as gifts as well as the ones she adopted.

Leila was proceeded in death by her parents Lyle and Edna Boles, her son Tommy Micheletto on November 15, 2020, her grandson Chad Micheletto on October 20,2020 and her brother Benjamin Boles.

Leila is survived by her husband Tom Micheletto, Daughters: Carol (Glen) Richards, Debbie (Chris) Slater Sons: Randy (Tammy) Micheletto and Michael (Patti) Micheletto, 8 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandson and sister Eilene Rambur.

Graveside services will be on Monday September 20 at 3:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Missoula.

There are not enough words in the world to say how much you will be missed by all. Your loving and caring spirt will live in our lives forever! Love you Mom!


Published by Missoulian on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Missoula, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Cemetery Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sunset Cemetery Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Please know our hearts and thoughts are with all of you on this sad day. She was a very special person and will be remembered and missed always.
Lorin and Naomi Finnicum.
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results