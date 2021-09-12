Leila "Babe" Micheletto

Leila Mae Boles Micheletto passed away September 3 at the age of 84. She was born in Fairview Montana to Lyle and Edna Boles on April 2, 1937. She attended school in Fairview. After graduating High School, she married Tom Micheletto on June 13, 1955 in Sidney Mt. Tom and Leila just celebrated their 66th Wedding anniversary.

In 1969 Tom and Leila moved their family to Missoula.

Leila worked for Super 8 Motel as the head housekeeper for 28 years. She was the first recipient of the Super 8 National Employee of the Year Award in 1984.

Leila took great pleasure in working in her yard. She had the most beautiful flowers every year. Her greatest love however was for her family. She loved hosting family gatherings especially during the holidays, spending weekends camping and boating at Seeley Lake. She also enjoying special trips with her family whether it was a trip to the parks in Montana, sporting events, Disneyland, Las Vegas or Nashville. Being a very compassionate and caring person, everyone was always welcome in her home. She had a special place in her heart for all the dogs she received as gifts as well as the ones she adopted.

Leila was proceeded in death by her parents Lyle and Edna Boles, her son Tommy Micheletto on November 15, 2020, her grandson Chad Micheletto on October 20,2020 and her brother Benjamin Boles.

Leila is survived by her husband Tom Micheletto, Daughters: Carol (Glen) Richards, Debbie (Chris) Slater Sons: Randy (Tammy) Micheletto and Michael (Patti) Micheletto, 8 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandson and sister Eilene Rambur.

Graveside services will be on Monday September 20 at 3:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Missoula.

There are not enough words in the world to say how much you will be missed by all. Your loving and caring spirt will live in our lives forever! Love you Mom!