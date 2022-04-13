Lenora Jean Carter

Hamilton - On April 6, 2022, at the age of 99, the Lord put his loving arms around Lenora Jean Carter and escorted her to her heavenly resting place. She fought the hard fights, labored diligently and did an exceptional job here on earth. Now it's time to rest.

Lenora was born in Rose, Idaho on December 12, 1922 to Hugh Vern Gardner and Laura May Stanger Gardner. She was the oldest daughter of 7 children. Lenora Jean married Robert Delmont Jensen during WWII and had 3 children; Carla, Gloria and Robert. After the war, his construction jobs took them to various parts of the country, landing them in the territory of Alaska. Leaving Idaho Falls in the winter of 1952, Lenora Jean and her 3 young children, ages 8 yr, 3 yr, 10 mo old followed her husband up the remote, rough and rocky Alcan Hwy., arriving 3 months later in Anchorage. Bravo, Mom! Bravo! And we know back then, they didn't have Pampers for baby Robert.

When the marriage ended, Lenora Jean worked hard to support her children although she had little education. With great determination, she worked six days a week for a dry cleaner in Anchorage. Eventually, returning stateside to work for Operating Engineers as a clerk.

Finding love again, she married William Shearer McLean and they enjoyed living in Desert Hot Springs, CA until his passing in 1978. With her excellent care giving skills she helped him recover from a massive stroke 10 years earlier.

In 1983 she married Virgil Lee Carter and they loved to travel. They often drove from California to Montana to visit family. After his passing in 1988, Lenora Jean eventually settled in Florence, Montana.

Lenora Jean was preceded in death by husbands Bob Jensen, Bill McLean, and Lee Carter. Gloria Karl, Daughter; Robert Jensen, Son; Vern and Laura Gardner, Parents; Brothers Earl, Vernon, Roy and Kenneth Gardner.

She is survived by two sisters Geneva Butler and Marie Gardner; a very special sister-in-law and friend Lois Gardner; daughter Carla (Bob) Bielby; Grandchildren Bill (Brenda) Knuth, Tim ( Kim) Knuth, Christopher (Kimball) Jensen, Andrew ( Anais) Jensen, Cilia ( Jay) Green and Kelly (Randy) Forst. Great Grandchildren Teddy and Sean Green; Trever (Brittany) Farrar; Malachi Forst; Chance (Ciara) Lawson; Harley (Tom) Burge and Austin Knuth; Ryan Knuth and Cassandra Knuth; Ket and Mai Jensen; Elijah and Mila Jensen. Great Great Granchildren Emberlee and Alex Burge; Gunnar and Saxson Farrar. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A very special thank you to the caregivers in the memory unit of Beehive Homes in Hamilton. Their care and love and support they provided to mom and our family was indeed exceptional. I swear everyone of those caregivers are wearing angelic halos. Thank you and appreciation also to Hospice for the care and support they provide during these difficult times.

Visitation will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Stevensville at 9:00 A.M. in the relief society room. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow at the Corvallis Cemetery. There will be a luncheon reception in the church's fellowship hall at approximately at 12:30 P.M. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.