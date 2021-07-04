Leola "Mimi" Simmons

A few months before Leola died, she said "at the end of the day there is only one thing, to let go and fall into grace." And so she lived and quietly died on May 11th, 2020 with Dan and all of her children around her. She was a woman of quiet and deep faith expressed in love.

Leola's parents, Fannie and Moford, and six of her siblings moved from Alabama to Washington state, like many dust bowl travelers at that time to a land of more bountiful resources. Mary Leola Smith was born at home two months after their arrival, in Sequim, Washington. The youngest daughter, she was doted upon by her siblings as she grew up on her family's dairy farm. She went through school in Port Angeles and Sequim and studied at Springfield Bible College in Missouri and at a nursing school in Iowa.

In 1959, Leola visited her sister Tallah in California and met Dan Simmons, a friend of her brother-in-law. They fell in love and married in her home church in Sequim in 1960. They were married for 60 adventurous years. Eighteen of their best years were spent in Missoula, Montana where Leola modeled her priorities; nurturing her community and her children: daughters Deirdre, Micahle, and Shanna and son Breton, born 15 years after their daughters. It was in Missoula that Leola became 'Mimi' after being resolutely renamed by her first grandchild, Jasmine.

In 1984, Leola 'Mimi' moved to Cyprus with Dan, 7-year-old Breton, daughter Micahle, son-in-law Matthew, and 2-year-old grandson Dmitri for a new adventure while Dan worked as a consultant to the Director of the Middle East Council of Churches. She traveled with Dan and Breton thru Syria, Jordan, The Occupied Territory of Palestine, and Israel. They visited and befriended a diverse array of people, from queens and ministers of state to families in refugee camps. Her empathetic heart was broken and her anger was stirred by the suffering of the poor and the oppressed and how despite their poverty, they extended amazing hospitality and kindness. Her already renowned kindness, compassion, and cuisine expanded from her travels - grilled halloumi cheese now forever a favorite among her grandchildren.

Throughout her life she possessed a great love for children, both her own and those she cared for. After moving to Portland, Oregon in 1986 with Dan, Shanna, and Bret, she cared for children, like her beloved Amanda, Melinda, Alexis, and Taylor in her home with Shanna's steadfast assistance. She was a quintessential grandmother to her grandchildren Dmitri, Granite, Jasmine, Lily, Léon, and great-grandson Solomon. She became an honorary grandmother to many other families as she cared for their children from infancy into their school years. She shared her kindness, love for cooking (especially with butter), and wonder at nature's beauty as she marveled at colorful individual leaves or stopped mid-sentence to exclaim at a bird flying above the pond outside her window. Her house rule, as unbelievable as it seemed to the children, was "you can do anything you want as long as it doesn't hurt you or anyone else". And yet, the desire to please Mimi was so strong that the kids rarely created trouble. She made every child feel loved and seen in a profoundly individual way. No matter how many distractions she had, she could make you feel like you were the only person in the world. Unless you called during basketball, then she would bustle you off with love and blessings quite quickly.

Leola was a wonderful cook and baker, having learned from her mother on the family farm how to feed a crowd with love. She had a large eclectic library of cookbooks including many years of Gourmet magazine that she treasured. Her skill and passion for cooking led her to feed people in the hundreds over the years. Multitudes of travelers, friends, friends-of-friends, and soon-to-be-friends experienced her characteristic kindness first through her food. Her recipe cards in spidery cursive handwriting are a treasured legacy and every member of the family has special memories of cooking with her.

Despite her gentle demeanor, she had an unexpectedly dry wit and a deadpan sense of humor. She was a snappy dresser, known for hats and heels in her younger years supplied by her stylish older sisters and crisp button-up shirts and jaunty scarves in her later years. She was always the best dressed at family holiday gatherings. Leola took delight in many small joys; she loved trees, autumn leaves, birds, apples, flowers, the Portland Trail Blazers, the Pacific coast, and watching tennis. Her delight in these everyday things was contagious, with many of these joys passed on to her children and grandchildren.

In the last years of her life, as she was slowed by Alzheimer's, she continued to speak with Shanna on the phone numerous times a day listening and giving her love and encouragement which Shanna cheerfully gave back to her. Dan admirably learned and took over all of the home making chores and diligently cared for Leola with love and tenderness in her final years. She was confident that death was not an end, but rather an open door.

Leola 'Mimi' Simmons is survived by her husband Dan, and her children Deirdre (spouse Douglas), Micahle (spouse Matthew), Shanna, Bret (spouse Mayra), grandchildren Jasmine (spouse Jared), Dmitri (spouse Erin), Granite, Lily, Léon, great-grandson Solomon, and her siblings Tallah, Nancy and Asa.

There will be a memorial service for her in Missoula, on July 11th from 1-4 pm at the Silver Park Pavilion on the Clark Fork River. We will enjoy pie and iced tea and gather to celebrate Mimi. Anyone who knows the Simmons family is more than welcome.

Another memorial on the beach, near her childhood home of Sequim, on August 7th at 6 pm, at Port Williams State Park.